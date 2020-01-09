Atletico Shock Lionel Messi, Barcelona; Advance to 2020 Spanish Super Cup Final

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid will meet Real Madrid in the 2020 Supercopa de Espana final after defeating Barcelona 3-2 on Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

Koke gave Atletico the lead just 18 seconds into the second half, but Lionel Messi responded with an equaliser only six minutes after the opener.

Messi thought he'd scored his second on 59 minutes as Barca turned the screw on their opponents, but the goal was disallowed for handball against the Argentinian after the referee checked the VAR monitor.

However, Barca refused to relent, and two minutes later it was 2-1 when Antoine Griezmann headed home from close range.

Barca were denied another goal with 16 minutes to go when Gerard Pique tapped home from close range, but the effort was chalked off by VAR due to an offside in the build-up.



Atleti grabbed a shock 81st-minute equaliser when Barca stopper Neto brought down Vitolo, allowing Alvaro Morata to score from the penalty spot.

The comeback was complete when Angel Correa beat Neto with just four minutes remaining for the 3-2 win, setting up a clash with Real Madrid in Sunday's final.

The Supercopa holders dominated possession in the first half but Diego Simeone's men refused to give an inch as they absorbed the pressure. Sergi Roberto went closest for Barca in the opening moments, however, he failed to hit the target with his volley.

The game sprung into life immediately after half-time when Atleti snatched the lead through Koke. Correa assisted the substitute who had been on the pitch less than a minute, and the midfielder calmly passed his shot inside the post.

It was the perfect start to the second half for Simeone's side, but it fired up Barca to produce a comprehensive response.

Messi netted the equaliser as Barcelona overloaded the box. Luis Suarez laid the ball off for the captain who squeezed past two defenders to earn his goal.

The Spanish champions were back in control after scoring, and Atleti retreated onto the back foot as Barca's attack showed venom.

The flow of traffic dictated Barca would soon take the lead, and Messi appeared to oblige to make it 2-1. The captain wheeled away in celebration of his strike, but the referee ruled the ball had hit his arm in the build-up to his shot.

There wasn't time for Atleti to breathe against the waves of attacks, and Griezmann nodded home after Suarez watched his header be stopped by Oblak. The keeper's save looped into the air, allowing Griezmann a simple opportunity from a yard out.

Barca were dominating the game and it appeared there would only be one winner, but the encounter was flipped on its head late.

The Blaugrana hunted a third and the match appeared to be dead when Pique slotted home. Arturo Vidal created the chance, but VAR showed the Chilean had veered marginally offside, keeping the score at 2-1.

Two goals in five minutes broke Barca hearts as Atleti set up a Madrid derby against their bitter crosstown rivals in the final.

Morata made sure of his penalty after Vitolo was fouled in the box, and Correa ran through the heart of the defence to punish the holders as Neto failed to keep his strike out.



It was a pulsating second half and a game which Barca fully controlled, but Simeone's men advanced despite having just 28 per cent possession on the night.

What's Next

The pair of Spanish giants return to La Liga action after Sunday's final. Atleti travel to Eibar on January 18 and Barca host Granada on January 19.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.