Amari Cooper, Cowboys Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $100 Million Contract

Amari Cooper is reportedly returning to the Dallas Cowboys after the two sides agreed to a deal Monday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with their star wide receiver. The contract includes $60 million in guaranteed money, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Schefter also noted that Washington attempted to lure Cooper from Dallas, with Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News adding the wideout turned down "significantly" more money from his NFC East rival.

There had been some concern that Dallas would be unable to retain Cooper with Dak Prescott and Byron Jones also eligible for free agency. However, the Cowboys announced they placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott.

Per Over the Cap, the Cowboys entered the offseason with $77.3 million in cap space before re-signing any of their potential free agents.

The Cowboys let Cooper play out the final season of his rookie contract in 2019. He told reporters in December he planned to re-sign with Dallas: "If it ain't broke don't fix it. Of course. Like I just said, I love it here. I want to be here. I just love this situation, my teammates. I just feel it's the place for me."

Cooper has been with the Cowboys since being acquired from the Oakland Raiders in October 2018. He quickly became one of the most important pieces of the offense following the trade, leading the team with 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first season despite playing just nine games.

Building off that impressive debut performance with the team, Cooper put himself in a position of leverage in these negotiations with a strong 2019 campaign. The 25-year-old set career highs with 1,189 yards, 15.1 yards per reception and eight touchdowns.

Per Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, Cooper finished the season ranked No. 3 in the NFL with 503 yards on passes of at least 20 yards and No. 7 among all receivers with an 84.1 overall grade.

Cooper proved himself to be a difference-maker on one of the league's best offenses in 2019. It's a safe bet that will continue for the Cowboys under new head coach Mike McCarthy in their quest to make the playoffs next season.