Wizards' Isaiah Thomas Fined $25K for Making Inappropriate Contact with Official

The NBA has fined Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas $25,000 after he made contact with referee Marat Kogut during his team's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the report on Thomas, who was ejected 88 seconds into the contest.

Thomas did not meet with reporters after the game. Referee Mark Ayotte spoke with Fred Katz of The Athletic and said that Thomas was ejected for making "physical contact with a referee." He also clarified that the action "was definitely just a push during the dead ball contact with the referee."

