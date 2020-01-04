Wizards' Isaiah Thomas Fined $25K for Making Inappropriate Contact with Official

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 4, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Washington Wizards reacts after being ejected during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Capital One Arena on January 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NBA has fined Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas $25,000 after he made contact with referee Marat Kogut during his team's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the report on Thomas, who was ejected 88 seconds into the contest. 

Thomas did not meet with reporters after the game. Referee Mark Ayotte spoke with Fred Katz of The Athletic and said that Thomas was ejected for making "physical contact with a referee." He also clarified that the action "was definitely just a push during the dead ball contact with the referee."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

