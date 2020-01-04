Report: Mike McCarthy, Cowboys Meeting over the Weekend Amid Jason Garrett Drama

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to meet with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on the heels of missing the playoffs with an 8-8 record this season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday, there is still no word on Jason Garrett's future with the Cowboys, but the team is "expected to move on" and "laying the groundwork for a [coaching] search."

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Thursday that owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones decided Garrett will not remain with the Cowboys. Garrett's contract expires Jan. 14.

Per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, McCarthy had been scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Thursday, but he met with the Cleveland Browns instead and rescheduled his meeting for this weekend.

According to Rapoport, the Cowboys have also show in interest in former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis:

McCarthy was out of the NFL this season after getting fired by the Packers during the 2018 campaign, but he has been among the hottest coaching candidates since the end of this regular season.

The one-time Super Bowl champion is also reportedly being considered for the Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers vacancies.

In 13 years as head coach of the Packers from 2006-18, McCarthy went 125-77-2 during the regular season. He led Green Bay to six NFC North titles and nine playoff berths during that time, including eight in a row from 2009-16.

McCarthy went 10-8 in 18 playoff contests, and he led Green Bay to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV to cap the 2010 season.

His tenure ended in less-than-ideal fashion, though, as the Packers went just 7-9 and missed the playoffs in 2017, largely because quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed nine games. Rodgers returned to play all 16 contests in 2018, but McCarthy was fired after a disappointing 4-7-1 start.

This season, the Packers went 13-3 under new head coach Matt LaFleur, won the NFC North and secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Given the turnaround, it could be construed that McCarthy was holding the Packers back.

His long run of success should not be ignored, though, nor should the fact that he was at the helm when Rodgers developed into a two-time MVP and future Hall of Famer.

If McCarthy lands the job in Dallas, he would take over an offense that ranked first in yards and sixth in scoring this season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is set to become a free agent, but he will almost certainly be franchise-tagged if the team cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Michael Gallup and an elite offensive line will also return, though it is unclear if the Cowboys will keep No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper, who is also set for free agency.

There are a lot of pieces in place in Dallas, and McCarthy has shown he can lead a talented offense to the promised land.