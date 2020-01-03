Giants Head Coach Rumors: Josh McDaniels May Not Have Major Interest in Job

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Giants are looking for their third head coach in four seasons after firing Pat Shurmur on Monday.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who interviewed for the job before the G-Men hired Shurmur, is a candidate once again. However, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reported McDaniels may not be interested in the gig:

"Multiple NFL sources have cast doubt on whether the 43-year-old McDaniels is as interested in the Giants as they are in him. And the reasons given are varied, from the possibility he doesn't want to leave the Patriots with Bill Belichick's future uncertain, to the idea he might not want to coach in the New York market, to the belief of some that he wants a Belichick-like control over the organization that he's unlikely to get with the Giants."

Vacchiano wrote that the Giants have requested to interview McDaniels, who the team considers a "serious candidate" for the job.

There is also competition for McDaniels' services, however, with Vacchiano writing McDaniels will reportedly meet with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns in addition to the Giants on Friday, January 10.

For now, McDaniels is preparing for the Patriots' upcoming AFC wild-card matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

McDaniels has been a head coach before, leading the 2009 and 2010 Denver Broncos to a combined 11-17 record. He was relieved of his duties after two seasons.

After one year as the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator, McDaniels headed back to New England to assume the same position he held from 2006-2008.

This latest stint with the Pats has gone on for eight years and counting, but he nearly left to lead the Indianapolis Colts last year and was even announced as the team's new coach.

McDaniels backed out at the last minute, however, and he stuck with the Pats. The Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich instead.

The Pats have finished no worse than eighth in scoring offense under McDaniels, including four top-three finishes in 11 years.

McDaniels is one of seven known candidates for the Giants job, per Vacchiano. The list included Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.