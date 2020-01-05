Arsenal vs. Leeds United: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will be out to build on the positive mood around the club when they host Leeds United in one of the standout FA Cup third-round contests on Monday.

The Gunners have been much improved since Mikel Arteta took charge, with the former midfielder earning his first win as manager in a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday. It will be intriguing to see how much stock he places in the cup competitions in his first season.

Leeds are having a memorable campaign, as they sit top of the Championship. Under Marcelo Bielsa, they play an open and entertaining brand of football and are unlikely to alter that approach at the Emirates Stadium, which should make for a fascinating encounter.

Odds

Arsenal win: 6-11

Draw: 37-10

Leeds: 11-2

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Date: Monday, January 6

Time: 7:56 p.m. (GMT), 2:56 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC One (UK),

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

For Arteta, there would have been a sense of huge relief at the end of Arsenal's win over United on New Year's Day.

Having watched his team play well but lose late on against Chelsea, the Gunners were able to see out the win against their tepid opponents, with Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos on the scoresheet:

Afterwards, Arteta commented on what was a galvanising night for the team and the supporters:

Per Charles Watts of Goal, it was a perfect evening for those associated with Arsenal:

Even with that win, the Gunners are only 10th in the Premier League and nine points behind Chelsea in fourth. It means securing UEFA Champions League football for next season will be an uphill task.

As a result, Arsenal may prioritise the cup competitions a little more than they would have done in previous years. A home tie against a Championship team gives them an excellent chance to progress into the fourth round too.

Leeds are unlikely to be a soft touch, though, as they have been one of two standout sides in the second tier this season; they drew with joint-leaders West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, with Patrick Bamford's header deflecting in off Semi Ajayi to give them a crucial equaliser:

Bielsa's side have responded well in 2019-20 after losing in the playoffs last season. With the experience of that heartache, they appear better equipped to tackle what promises to be an intriguing run-in.

One player who has drawn plenty of focus in the buildup to this game is Eddie Nketiah, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds from Arsenal before being recalled on Wednesday.

Arteta explained the thinking behind the Gunners' decision to bring back the 20-year-old:

The striker could feasibly be involved on Monday for Arsenal, especially if Arteta opts to make a number of changes to his starting XI.

You suspect there won't be huge rotation, though, as he will be keen to build more confidence after his first win. With Leeds also likely to prioritise their promotion push, the Premier League team should be too good on the night.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leeds