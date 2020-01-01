Yankees' Gerrit Cole, Wife Amy Announce Pregnancy, Expecting a Boy

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2020

Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy pose for photos as he is introduced as the newest New York Yankees player during a baseball media availability, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in New York. The pitcher agreed to a 9-year $324 million contract. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Fresh off signing a historic contract with the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy Crawford, have even more to celebrate in 2020. 

The couple announced on Wednesday that Amy is expecting their first child, a boy, in June:

It's hard to imagine Cole being able to top what he did in 2019 with the Houston Astros. The three-time All-Star finished second in the American League Cy Young voting when he led MLB with 326 strikeouts, 13.82 strikeouts per nine innings and ranked third with a 2.50 ERA. 

The Yankees signed Cole to the biggest free-agent contract ever for a starting pitcher with $324 million guaranteed over nine years. 

When it seemed things couldn't get better for the 29-year-old, he and his wife will be welcoming new life into their family next summer.

