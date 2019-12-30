David Luiz: Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Will Be 'One of the Best Coaches' in Football

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal defender David Luiz has said his manager, Mikel Arteta, will become "one of the best coaches in the world" despite failing to win either of his first two matches in charge of his old club.

Arteta, 37, was recently appointed as the permanent successor to Unai Emery, but he has thus far failed to improve their run of one victory in 15 games.

Brazil international Luiz, 32, spoke to Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison after Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat in Arteta's home debut as coach on Sunday, predicting big things for the new chief:

"For me, Arteta is going to be one of the best coaches in the world. I have had the opportunity to have many coaches during my career.

"He is intelligent. He was a player. He is clever. I think he's going to be one of the best, but it's part of our job to help him do that, especially in the beginning because everybody doubts.

"But I really trust in this philosophy. I really trust in the way he sees football. That's why we could see Arsenal dominate the first half with amazing football, with a lot of quality."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second strike in as many games saw Arsenal lead at the Emirates Stadium until Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scored in the 83rd and 87th minutes, respectively, to complete a memorable comeback:

Arteta's side drew away to Bournemouth (1-1) in his first game at the helm, with fifth-place Manchester United set to visit on Wednesday evening.

The north Londoners will begin 2020 sat 12th in the table, and former Gunners midfielder Arteta expressed his disappointment leaving Sunday's clash with no points:

Luiz added the incumbent manager "knows football," acknowledging the ex-Manchester City assistant faces a difficult task taking over a squad he had no influence in assembling.

The Daily Star's Paul Brown referenced Arteta's reputation at the time of his Arsenal appointment, despite this being his first senior coaching position:

Luiz has been a constant in Arsenal's defence this season and is hugely important to the club, with fellow centre-backs Calum Chambers, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Rob Holding each injured.

It's possible 22-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos could make just his fifth Premier League start when United visit on Friday, with Arsenal's injury list an area of concern for Arteta.

Arsenal need a quick turnaround to close the 11-point gap between them and fourth place, though investing in Arteta's long-term vision may mean UEFA Champions League qualification eludes them this season.