Antonio Brown Rumors: WR Brought Cameras, 'Whole Bleep Show' to Saints Workout

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly caused a bit of a scene during his workout with the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that Brown brought a camera and an entourage with him to the workout:

Garafolo added that a Saints source told him the "whole bleep show" showed up with Brown.

Brown has been a free agent since getting released by the New England Patriots after their Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Per ESPN's Mike Triplett, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the team was "doing their due diligence" when they worked out Brown and several other wideouts. Payton added that the Saints still need "clarity" from the NFL regarding whether Brown would be eligible to play in the postseason if New Orleans signs him.

After getting released by the Oakland Raiders prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against him and said that Brown sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions in 2017 and raped her in May 2018.

Brown's release from the Patriots came after another woman, an artist, accused him of sexual misconduct, and Sports Illustrated reported on threatening text messages she received from Brown.

Given how little support Michael Thomas has in terms of wideouts, Brown could provide help for the Saints if he is deemed eligible to play by the NFL.

The Saints currently hold the No. 3 seed in the NFC at 12-3, but a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 and a Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks could still net them a first-round bye.

Regardless of what road the Saints have to take, Brown could make their already dangerous offense even more potent and difficult to play against during the playoffs if they decide to bring him in.