Kings' Marvin Bagley III Out vs. Pistons After Foot Injury Diagnosed as Soreness

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings announced forward Marvin Bagley III will miss Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons with left foot soreness.

Bagley previously exited in the third quarter of the Kings' 105-104 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 26 with a left foot sprain. He missed eight games and returned to action on Jan. 13.

Bagley has been limited to 13 games (six starts) so far this season. The 20-year-old fractured his right thumb during Sacramento's season opener Oct. 23 and did not return until Dec. 11. He has averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 25.7 minutes.

The Kings selected Bagley second overall out of Duke in the 2018 NBA draft. His rookie campaign was slightly abbreviated due a knee sprain suffered in late February. He appeared in 62 games, starting four, and averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.3 minutes.

Should Bagley be out for extended time again, the Kings will likely turn to veteran forward Nemanja Bjelica more. The 31-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.9 minutes across 43 games (40 starts).