Julius Randle Drops 33, Leads Knicks to 94-82 Win over Injury-Riddled Nets

Julius Randle dropped 33 points on 14-of-26 shooting as the New York Knicks upset the host Brooklyn Nets 94-82 on Thursday at Barclays Center.

The left-hander hit 5-of-9 three-pointers and also grabbed eight rebounds. The Knicks outscored the Nets by 25 points with Randle on the floor.

He and the rest of the Knicks shut down the Nets defensively, holding Brooklyn to 26.9 percent shooting.

Per ESPN's Malika Andrews, that is the lowest field-goal percentage by any team in a single game this year. It also marks just the second time this season that a team has shot under 30 percent. Brooklyn only had eight two-point field goals.

The Knicks posted their best defensive scoring effort since beating the Indiana Pacers 87-81 in March 2017.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 25 points. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was the only other Net to score in double digits with 10.

For the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench. Marcus Morris Sr. added 22 points, and Elfrid Payton contributed 13.

The 8-24 Knicks broke a three-game losing streak. The Nets fell to 16-14.

Notable Performances

Knicks PF Julius Randle: 33 points, 8 rebounds

Knicks F Marcus Morris Sr.: 22 points, 8 rebounds

Knicks PG Elfrid Payton: 13 points, 7 rebounds

Nets PG Spencer Dinwiddie: 25 points, 8 rebounds

What's Next?

Both teams will play road games on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Nets will start a three-game Western Conference road trip against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Knicks will visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

