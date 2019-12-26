Dak Prescott: 'Be Damned If I Speak' on Jason Garrett's Future with Cowboys

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is minding his own business.

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was asked by ESPN's Ed Werder for his thoughts regarding head coach Jason Garrett's status beyond this season because Garrett's current contract will expire following the team's Week 17 matchup against Washington. Prescott responded curtly.

"I think it's the last game on [my contract] as well," Prescott told Werder, "so I will be damned if I speak on anyone else's future or their place."

Garrett also downplayed the chatter surrounding his future when speaking with reporters Thursday:

Garrett signed a five-year, $30 million extension to remain the Cowboys' head coach in 2015, per Spotrac, while Prescott is nearing the end of his four-year rookie deal.

The Cowboys were originally expected to work toward an extension for the head coach following last season:

But the underwhelming nature of this season has muddied Garrett's job security. The 7-8 Cowboys were in position to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but the Eagles won 17-9. Afterward, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was vague on his commitment to Garrett when speaking with USA Today's Jarrett Bell:

"It leaves, from my perspective, a lot to consider here. This was a little bit of a surprise. I didn’t see the Chicago Bears game coming (a 31-24 loss in Week 14) and this one was a surprise. I thought we were prepared to play. I thought we could play better out here. I’m disappointed.

[...]

"It's not hard for me to go in two areas, regarding coaching, whether it be coordinators, position coaches, or for that matter, head coaches. Generally, my radar is turned on. It’s not hard for me to get into thinking about coaching."

Garrett took over head coaching duties in 2010. Since then, the Cowboys have gone 84-67, including 2-3 in the postseason. In 2018, Dallas won the NFC East, beat Seattle in the Wild Card Round and then lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Prescott's future in Dallas is much more secure than Garrett's. Extension negotiations took place throughout the offseason, though nothing has come from them—yet. There is always the possibility the Cowboys choose to place the franchise tag on Prescott, though Jones has repeatedly reiterated his love for the fourth-year QB.

In October, following back-to-back losses, Jones continued to do so while appearing on 105.3 FM The Fan (h/t CBS Sports' Patrik Walker):

"[The two losses are not] impacting [Prescott's contract] with me at all. But I do see Dak showing the ability to handle adversity and basically go out and make the kind of plays that win important games for the Cowboys in the future. I see that.

"There's not but one way to see it, and that's when you get in those critical situations. I've seen guys' knees buckle when they get in that spot. Dak's [knees] don't. And, so, from that standpoint these trying times give you another read to look at. When expectations are up, when everybody knows he's getting in the huddle, things aren't going good. The momentum is going the other way so to speak. Well, I see Dak step up there and continue to make the play.

"How you make that play, what you do on that play is what experience is all about and it's what, at the end of the day, preparation is all about. Dak has the physical ability to do all of this. He has the mental ability to absolutely do all of it in really a winning way. We've just got to understand that no matter what kind of talent he develops as he improves, or no matter how much experience he gets, the other team is well paid and they're going to come out there and challenge it. That's the NFL."

Prescott spoke much more concisely on the ongoing negotiations on Nov. 7, telling Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News: "It's not the reason I play this game. I have people I trust handling that. When it gets done, it gets done."

Prescott has thrown for 4,599 yards, 26 touchdowns—both career-best marks—and 11 interceptions with a 64.8 percent completion rate across 15 games. The 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has been nursing a sprain in his throwing shoulder, which limited him in practice for a second straight week.

Garrett and Prescott's standing beyond this season has to be tabled for the Cowboys as they enter a must-win game this Sunday. Dallas needs to beat Washington and hope for the 4-11 New York Giants to upset Philadelphia in order to make the postseason.