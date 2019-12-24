Report: Barcelona to Target PSG's Neymar for 2020 Summer Transfer Window

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

A reunion between Barcelona and Neymar may happen as soon as the 2020 transfer window.

Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden of ESPN reported Barcelona are planning a pursuit of the Brazil international, who played for the Catalan club from 2013 to 2017. Barcelona management reportedly have Neymar tabbed as the "natural replacement" for Lionel Messi, though no end appears in sight for Messi's tenure with the club.

Paris Saint-Germain has, to this point, put up a fortified front against Neymar returning to Camp Nou, including blocking a reunion last summer. The ESPN report notes Barcelona could go to FIFA to force soccer's governing body to set a transfer fee because Neymar's contract does not include a release clause.

PSG paid a €222 million transfer fee for Neymar in 2017. At the time, Neymar was a young, rising superstar whose shine was overshadowed by the pure brilliance of Messi. While he's nearing the end of his prime, Messi remains one of the world's premier players and recently captured his record sixth Ballon d'Or.

Adding Neymar would give Barcelona the world's preeminent one-two punch and perhaps allow Messi to extend his career by lessening his daily burden.

For now, Neymar will be tasked with leading PSG to a Champions League crown ahead of what could be another record-setting summer.