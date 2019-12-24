Report: Barcelona to Target PSG's Neymar for 2020 Summer Transfer Window

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2019

PSG's Neymar looks on during the French League One soccer match between Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium, in Saint-Etienne, central France, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

A reunion between Barcelona and Neymar may happen as soon as the 2020 transfer window.

Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden of ESPN reported Barcelona are planning a pursuit of the Brazil international, who played for the Catalan club from 2013 to 2017. Barcelona management reportedly have Neymar tabbed as the "natural replacement" for Lionel Messi, though no end appears in sight for Messi's tenure with the club.

Paris Saint-Germain has, to this point, put up a fortified front against Neymar returning to Camp Nou, including blocking a reunion last summer. The ESPN report notes Barcelona could go to FIFA to force soccer's governing body to set a transfer fee because Neymar's contract does not include a release clause.

PSG paid a €222 million transfer fee for Neymar in 2017. At the time, Neymar was a young, rising superstar whose shine was overshadowed by the pure brilliance of Messi. While he's nearing the end of his prime, Messi remains one of the world's premier players and recently captured his record sixth Ballon d'Or.

Adding Neymar would give Barcelona the world's preeminent one-two punch and perhaps allow Messi to extend his career by lessening his daily burden.

For now, Neymar will be tasked with leading PSG to a Champions League crown ahead of what could be another record-setting summer. 

Related

    Arteta Confirms Coaching Staff

    Ljungberg returns alongside Albert Stuivenberg, Steve Round and Inaki Cana Pavon

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arteta Confirms Coaching Staff

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Premier League Clubs' Best Players of the Decade

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Clubs' Best Players of the Decade

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian

    Laporta Says Pique Could Be a Future President

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Laporta Says Pique Could Be a Future President

    Oli Gamp
    via Mail Online

    Valverde: So Far So Good in 2019/20

    Barca coach on Clasico, UCL, highlights of 2019 and more

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Valverde: So Far So Good in 2019/20

    Fcbarcelona
    via Fcbarcelona