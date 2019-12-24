Mason Mount: Chelsea Showed 'Balls' to Secure EPL Win over Tottenham

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has praised the spirit of his team following their win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, saying they showed "balls" to secure the three points.

The Blues went into the game with their London rivals having lost four of their previous five Premier League encounters and were in danger of letting momentum slip out of their season after a positive start.

However, the team produced arguably their best performance of the campaign, winning 2-0 at the home of their London rivals and dominating Spurs for long spells of the encounter. Afterwards, Mount reflected on a potentially huge day in the 2019-20 season for his team-mates, per Amitai Winehouse of the MailOnline:

"After the four defeats in five games, people were doubting us. Us young players are going to get asked questions.

"... We knew the last four games wasn't good enough, the performances weren't good enough, so to come here in a derby was kind of the perfect game to show our mentality and show our fight and our desire and belief.

"That reaction was key. We spoke after the last game that we didn't have enough balls. We wanted to get on the ball and play."

Willian was the man who grabbed the headlines for Chelsea, with his first-half brace ultimately proving to be the difference between the two teams:

Mount has been one of the major benefactors of the arrival of Frank Lampard as manager in the summer and has established his spot in the first XI. The 20-year-old has started 17 of the team's 18 Premier League games and has netted five goals.

Mount's technical quality was praised in what was an intense and physical encounter:

Despite his diminutive stature, Mount isn't a player who can be bullied out of games:

It's Mount's first season playing regular Premier League football, and he's taken to top-flight competition with ease.

In addition, he's already showcased impressive versatility and an ability to have an influence on the game regardless of where he lines up on the field. On Sunday, he played tucked in from the right flank, although he's also operated on the other wing, as well as a No. 10.

Mount's Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante clearly has high hopes for Mount's future:

Working under Lampard and operating alongside players like Kante will only serve to help Mount's development.

The academy graduate has the talent needed to be a building block in this Chelsea side for years to come alongside the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi. They may not be in a position to challenge for major honours this term, but further down the line they're likely to be a force to be reckoned with.