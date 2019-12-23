Cristiano Ronaldo Told Romelu Lukaku Serie A Is World's Hardest Defensive League

MB Media/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has said Cristiano Ronaldo told him Serie A is the "hardest defensive league in the world" after the striker swapped Manchester United for Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The striker told Rory Smith at the New York Times that he spoke to the Juventus forward ahead of kick-off when the two clubs met at the San Siro for a league clash in October:

"He told me this is the hardest defensive league in the world. He said he'd scored goals everywhere, but this was the toughest place to do it. And if Cristiano Ronaldo thinks it's difficult, then it must be really difficult. It's harder than England. The football is more intense there, but here everything is pattern of play."

Lukaku left the Red Devils in the summer transfer window after two seasons to join Inter Milan on a five-year deal for a club-record fee of €80 million (£74 million), per BBC Sport.

The Belgium international scored 42 goals in 96 games for the Red Devils but only 15 of those came in his final season as he fell out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lukaku has thrived since joining the Nerazzurri and has hit the ground running with Antonio Conte's side:

He has formed a strong partnership with Lautaro Martinez in attack, particularly away from home:

The duo's goals have helped fire the team to the top of the Serie A table, level on points with defending champions Juventus heading into the winter break.

The 26-year-old has 12 league goals to his name in 2019-20, two more than Ronaldo. Lazio's Ciro Immobile is the only player to have scored more than Lukaku in Italy's top flight so far this season.

Squawka Football compared his form to last season at Manchester United:

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez told Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) that Lukaku is enjoying success in Italy because "there's a feeling between him and Conte" and he is "more at ease."

Lukaku has often faced criticism throughout his career for missing chances but is enjoying a new lease of life in Serie A where Conte seems to be getting the best out of the 26-year-old.