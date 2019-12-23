Report: Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins' Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; Status TBD

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2019

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins walks with trainers to a cart while being taken off the field after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

After being carted off the field in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins has initially been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He is still scheduled to get an MRI Monday to determine his availability for the final game of the year.

Per Rapoport, Haskins wants to play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The rookie was injured on a sack in the third quarter of Sunday's game after one of the best halves of his young career. The quarterback went 12-of-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with the injury.

Case Keenum took over and led a come-from-behind effort to send the game into overtime, but the Redskins suffered a 41-35 loss. The veteran would presumably start Week 17 if Haskins is unavailable.

While all extra reps for Haskins could be beneficial for the player's development, the squad could also stay cautious in protecting the quarterback of the future.

The 2019 No. 15 overall pick saw limited action in the first half of the year but has performed better since getting the starting job in Week 9. In seven games, Haskins has seven touchdowns and three interceptions to produce an 85.5 quarterback rating.

The 3-12 Redskins have also been more competitive over the past five weeks with two wins and three close losses.

A Week 17 win could ensure the rival Cowboys miss the playoffs, but the organization's future is arguably more important.

