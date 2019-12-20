Edwin Encarnacion Rumors: Blue Jays Share 'Mutual Interest' with Ex-Yankees DH

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

As the Toronto Blue Jays continue to scour the free-agent market for power hitters, one potential option for them could be a reunion with Edwin Encarnacion.

Per SportsNet.ca's Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Blue Jays and Encarnacion have "mutual interest" in getting back together.

Encarnacion has drawn interest from a number of teams thus far, but he has yet to work out an agreement with anyone.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Milwaukee Brewers pursued the three-time All-Star before they signed Avisail Garcia.

Heyman noted Encarnacion still has five teams interested and he prefers the American League because it will allow him to be in the lineup as a designated hitter without having to play in the field.

Last season saw Encarnacion move around multiple times. He was traded from the Cleveland Indians to the Seattle Mariners during the offseason. Seattle shipped him to the New York Yankees, whose roster was decimated by injuries, in June.

In 109 games between the Mariners and Yankees, Encarnacion hit .244/.344/.531 with 34 homers and 86 RBI. He's hit at least 30 home runs in each of the past eight seasons.

The Blue Jays lost first baseman Justin Smoak as a free agent when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Brewers, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

In addition to needing a replacement at first base next season, Toronto's designated hitters hit a collective .228/.302/.417 with 26 homers in 2019.