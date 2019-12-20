Doc Rivers: Clippers 'Lost Composure' vs. Rockets; Loss a 'Learning Experience'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers called Thursday's 122-117 loss to the Houston Rockets a "good learning experience" after his team blew a 15-point halftime lead and had two players ejected late.

"We lost our composure as a team. It's a good learning experience for us," Rivers said. "I'd rather for it to happen now than in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. We will see if that is a learning experience. The techs have to be. That is something we can control."

