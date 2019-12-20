Doc Rivers: Clippers 'Lost Composure' vs. Rockets; Loss a 'Learning Experience'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams, center, is held back after being ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers called Thursday's 122-117 loss to the Houston Rockets a "good learning experience" after his team blew a 15-point halftime lead and had two players ejected late.

"We lost our composure as a team. It's a good learning experience for us," Rivers said. "I'd rather for it to happen now than in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. We will see if that is a learning experience. The techs have to be. That is something we can control."

      

