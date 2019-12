B/R NBA Digest: Scouring NBA Trade Gossip for Truth

5 of 7

Welcome to the NBA Award: James Wiseman

The NCAA is proving less important to NBA prospects every year. Sure, the Duke shine may have helped Zion Williamson a bit. It made him a lock to go No. 1, though individual workouts may have done that anyway.

This season, following the announcement of Memphis' James Wiseman that he's leaving the program, two of the top three (and four of the top nine) picks in Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft for Bleacher Report are currently playing outside the NCAA. Three of those four players are Americans.

"Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life," Wiseman wrote on Instagram. "Ever since I was a little kid, it's been a dream of mine to play in the NBA."

He doesn't need the NBA to fulfill that dream. Nor do LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton.

In today's world, the top prospects are all over House of Highlights and Ball is Life videos well before they get to college. If they play overseas, the internet is (believe it or not) global. There's plenty of attention on Ball right now, and he's playing professionally in Australia.

For players who are guaranteed lottery picks—and plenty are established every year before they set foot on a college campus—going straight to draft preparation makes a ton of sense. The functional purpose of college is career training. A year strictly devoted to draft prep is better for that than one that includes 8:00 a.m. English 1010.

The pursuit of knowledge can happen at any point in life. A chance at the NBA may not last nearly as long.

Welcome to the Hall of Fame Award: Kobe, TD, KG, Bosh, Catchings, Cash (and Maybe Matrix)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its first-time candidates for entry in the 2020 class, and this class should be a doozy.

The new nominees include Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash. Talk about some no-brainers.

Just 27 players in NBA history are considered 100 percent locks by Basketball Reference's Hall of Fame probability model. Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are all part of that group. At 99.5 percent, Bosh isn't far behind. Even Shawn Marion, at 75.6 percent, is well above 50/50. Finley is the long shot at 1.5 percent.

For Bryant, Duncan, Garnett and Bosh, the nomination is really just a formality. They're getting in. Catchings and Cash feel like solid bets, as well. But does a decent-sized class hurt Marion's chances?

The one-time champion and four-time All-Star put up massive numbers over an eight-year stretch from 2000-01 through 2007-08: 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He was an indispensable member of the "seven seconds or less" Phoenix Suns, one of the defining teams of the 2000s.

In a later phase of his career, his defensive versatility helped bring a championship to the 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks, an era-defying squad that took out a superteam.

He's 65th in NBA history in career box plus/minus and 30th in wins over replacement player. Hall of Fame cases aren't built on analytics, but the Matrix should have a strong argument to get in with or without them.