B/R NBA Digest: Scouring NBA Trade Gossip for Truth

4 of 7

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

86

LeBron James has assisted Anthony Davis on 86 buckets this season, per PBPStats.com. That isn't just the most common assist combination in the league; it's an overwhelming first place.

The distance between their 86 and second place (63 from Ben Simmons to Tobias Harris) is the same as the distance between second place and 23rd (40 from Bradley Beal to Rui Hachimura).

With LeBron's previous superstar team-ups in Miami and Cleveland, adjustment periods were necessary. He and Dwyane Wade were both ball-dominant, slashing superstars. Chris Bosh had to get used to playing more outside. There were similar dynamics with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

The instant chemistry between the two Lakers stars should be frightening for the rest of the league. They've only been playing together for a couple of months. What if they, like LeBron's previous super-combos, have another level to reach together?

38.1

The league-average three-point-attempt rate this season is a whopping 38.1, which means 38.1 percent of all shot attempts this season have been threes.

That's an all-time record, as well as an indication that this trend isn't slowing down any time soon. Last season, it was 35.9. The season before that? 33.7. And, well, you get the point.

Will this three-point revolution ever slow down? Is 50 percent where it will top out?

The math is tough to overcome for mid-range proponents.

Right now, NBA players are getting 0.77 points per shot three-to-10 feet from the rim, 0.81 points per shot in the 10-16-foot range and 0.80 points per shot in the long-two range. The average three-pointer is yielding 1.07 points per attempt. It's not even close.

But a number of former and casual fans have expressed reluctance to embrace this new game. Some have outright disdain for it.

And while it wouldn't be wise of the league to attribute all the blame for the ratings drop to this one issue, it might want to at least consider some ideas that might restore a little balance to the game.

Last season, ESPN's Kirk Goldsberry suggested a couple of changes that might help. Among others:

Change the placement of the line.

Add a three-second violation to the corners.

If big men could set up shop a little closer to the basket due to more spaced-out defenses, perhaps post moves could make a bit of a comeback. This would also force perimeter defenders to travel a bit further to double-team top-tier post players. That extra split second could be just enough to get a clean look at the hoop.

As for the corner three-second violation, a number of players in certain systems just run down the floor, find the corner and camp there. With the current rules, it makes sense. Forcing defenders down to the corners opens up some space inside. But if those shooters were forced to move, perhaps offenses would have to get more creative in creating those corner threes. More baseline cuts. Maybe some pop-outs.

Of course, such drastic changes would probably need some workshopping in the G League. And maybe the NBA doesn't think there's anything wrong with the way the game is being played now. Personally, with the exception of video reviews, I love the current state of gameplay.

But if viewership continues on a concerning trend, creative solutions might need exploring.