Knicks News: Ex-Cavaliers Coach David Blatt Hired by NY as Consultant

Knicks News: Ex-Cavaliers Coach David Blatt Hired by NY as ConsultantDecember 18, 2019
ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images
The New York Knicks announced Wednesday they've hired former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt as a basketball operations consultant.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News provided further details about Blatt's role:
