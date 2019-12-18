Knicks News: Ex-Cavaliers Coach David Blatt Hired by NY as Consultant

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced Wednesday they've hired former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt as a basketball operations consultant.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News provided further details about Blatt's role:

