Knicks News: Ex-Cavaliers Coach David Blatt Hired by NY as Consultant

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

Olympiacos' US head coach forward David Blatt looks on during the Euroleague basketball match between LDLC ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne and Olympiakos Basket Balle in Villeurbanne, central-eastern France on October 4, 2019. (Photo by ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP via Getty Images)
ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced Wednesday they've hired former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt as a basketball operations consultant.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News provided further details about Blatt's role:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

