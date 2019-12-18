2 of Terry Francona's World Series Rings Recovered from Shop After Being Stolen

David Banks/Associated Press

The sheriff's department of Pima County, Arizona, announced Tuesday it has recovered two World Series rings that were stolen from Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona.

Francona, who won MLB championships in 2004 and 2007 with the Boston Red Sox, had reported the rings missing in early November. They were found after being sold to a Phoenix-area sports memorabilia store.

Jamey Estep was arrested Tuesday and faces felony charges of second-degree burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property.

A $245,830 check had also been taken from Francona and fraudulently deposited earlier this year, but that investigation was said to still be ongoing.

Francona, a former MLB utility player, has spent 19 years as a manager with the Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Indians.

He's compiled a 1,667-1,409 record with nine postseason appearances and three trips to the World Series, including the two triumphs with Boston.