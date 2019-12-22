Who Had the Worst 2019 in WWE?

1 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Shorty G has to be mentioned somewhere on this list just because that's his ring name and gimmick.

Chad Gable has all the talent in the world, but instead of spending the year as cruiserweight champion or winning a midcard title on Raw or SmackDown, he was mocked for his height. Now, he goes by that pseudonym and wears ring gear that looks like he's a cartoon basketball player from the 1990s.

The Miz had one great thing in 2019 with the announcement in February that he and Maryse were expecting another child. Everything else hasn't gone as well.

His feud with Shane McMahon was horrendous. He lost at WrestleMania and Money in the Bank and was never able to get his revenge. For months, The Miz had little to no direction after that.

Most recently, his TLC match against Bray Wyatt wasn't even for the universal title, but it didn't matter anyway as he lost and was quickly pushed aside in favor of the spotlight going back to Daniel Bryan.

On paper, Cain Velasquez went from having a massive debut to losing his first match in a relatively short time, evening up the score against Brock Lesnar. He has since been injured, so it was all downhill from the start.

There are also plenty of Superstars who did nothing at all this year but get called upon once in a while to lose on Main Event, like No Way Jose, Eric Young and Mojo Rawley. All of those were lucky enough to do anything at all, but that isn't saying much.