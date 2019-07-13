TMZ: WWE's Jeff Hardy Arrested in South Carolina for Alleged Public Intoxication

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring during the WWE World Cup Quarterfinal match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on suspicion of public intoxication and impairment, according to TMZ Sports

TMZ released a photo of Hardy's mugshot following the arrest:

According to TMZ, Hardy was released from custody Saturday on less than $200 bond.

The 41-year-old Hardy has been on the shelf since April after undergoing knee surgery. When the surgery was announced, he said he expected to be out of action for six to nine months.

Per TMZ, Hardy was previously arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the police report, he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25, which is more than three times the legal limit.

The three-time WWE world champion has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction during his wrestling career. In 2011, Hardy served a 10-day jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to traffic.

Following a stint with Impact Wrestling, Hardy returned to WWE alongside his brother, Matt Hardy, at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Hardy has held nearly every singles and tag team title WWE has to offer, and prior to his knee injury, he and Matt Hardy were SmackDown Tag Team champions.

Related

    Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Extreme Rules ⚡

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Extreme Rules ⚡

    Aaron Bower
    via Bleacher Report

    Jon Moxley Beats Taichi in New Japan G1 Climax 29

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Jon Moxley Beats Taichi in New Japan G1 Climax 29

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Full Predictions for AEW's Fight for the Fallen 🔮

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Full Predictions for AEW's Fight for the Fallen 🔮

    Donald Wood
    via Bleacher Report

    Extreme Rules Results That Will Make Fans Furious

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Extreme Rules Results That Will Make Fans Furious

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report