TMZ: WWE's Jeff Hardy Arrested in South Carolina for Alleged Public Intoxication

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on suspicion of public intoxication and impairment, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ released a photo of Hardy's mugshot following the arrest:

According to TMZ, Hardy was released from custody Saturday on less than $200 bond.

The 41-year-old Hardy has been on the shelf since April after undergoing knee surgery. When the surgery was announced, he said he expected to be out of action for six to nine months.

Per TMZ, Hardy was previously arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the police report, he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25, which is more than three times the legal limit.

The three-time WWE world champion has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction during his wrestling career. In 2011, Hardy served a 10-day jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to traffic.

Following a stint with Impact Wrestling, Hardy returned to WWE alongside his brother, Matt Hardy, at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Hardy has held nearly every singles and tag team title WWE has to offer, and prior to his knee injury, he and Matt Hardy were SmackDown Tag Team champions.