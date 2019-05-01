Jeff Hardy Injury Timeline, Killian Dain and Sasha Banks Rumors in WWE Roundup

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jeff Hardy Out 6-9 Months

Jeff Hardy revealed Tuesday on SmackDown Live that he would be forced to miss some time with an injury, resulting in The Hardy Boyz relinquishing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

In a post-show interview for WWE's YouTube page, Hardy said that he is set to undergo knee surgery and also provided a timetable for his return:

"You know, we had the greatest match with The Usos, we won the SmackDown Tag Team titles, and then Lars [Sullivan] attacked. My knee has been weak for a while, but he just put the finishing point on it, man. It was a massacre and this is my worst nightmare because I'm going to be out for six-to-nine months.

"So, it's a bummer, but at the same time I needed a new knee. There was a lot of wear and tear on it, so I'm pretty confident I'm going to come back better than I was, or have been for the last four years."

WWE is moving forward with the storyline that Hardy suffered an injury as a result of Lars Sullivan attacking him and his brother, Matt, a couple of weeks ago. In actuality, Jeff got injured at a live event.

On Tuesday, Sullivan interrupted The Hardys relinquishing the titles and attacked Matt before R-Truth attempted to make the save.

While Jeff is on the shelf, Matt could potentially return to singles action, or he could join forces with another Superstar and form a new tag team since SmackDown's tag division is in shambles following the Superstar Shake-up.

The timeline for Jeff's return suggests he could come back at any point between Survivor Series and the weeks following the Royal Rumble, which may set the stage for him receiving a huge pop as a surprise entrant in the Rumble match.

Dain Heading Back to NXT

After an unsuccessful run on the main roster, Killian Dain is reportedly on his way back to NXT.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Dain could appear for NXT as soon as Wednesday's tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The reported decision to send Dain back to NXT comes after WWE dissolved Sanity during the Superstar Shake-up. Eric Young was sent to Raw, Alexander Wolfe was moved to NXT UK and Dain has been hanging in the balance ever since.

Dain joined Sanity in NXT in early 2017 following an injury to Sawyer Fulton, and was eventually called up to the main roster as part of SmackDown Live along with Young and Wolfe last year.

Despite the potential of Sanity as a heel faction, the group was seldom used and was never able to gain much momentum because of that.

With Sanity no more, going back to NXT is likely the best possible move for Dain since he can try his luck as a monster heel solo act who can match up with other behemoths like Dominik Dijakovic or even create some David vs. Goliath matchups against someone such as NXT champion Johnny Gargano.

Latest Sasha Banks Rumors

It has been several weeks since Sasha Banks last appeared on WWE programming at WrestleMania 35, and she continues to be a hot topic on the rumor mill.

Amid rumors that Banks attempted to quit WWE after she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics at WrestleMania out of frustration over their short title run, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on how Banks is perceived backstage.

Johnson (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) said the following about The Boss:

"Banks' reputation is really dependent on the person you speak to. Some people appreciate her passion and her work and how hard she fights to be seen and fights to have per position protected. Others will look upon her with a negative tint and look at like she whines, she's complaining too much, she throws a fit too much and she's no different than anybody else so why is she acting in a way that is so loud and boisterous and getting so upset over things? Everybody loses a title, everybody gets moved up and down the card."

There has been no sign of Banks on WWE television in recent weeks, although there was some speculation about her being announced as an entrant in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

On Monday's Raw, Natalya, Naomi, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss were announced as Raw's participants in the match. Per Brad Shepard of Oh, You Didn't Know (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), it remains possible that Sasha could be added to the match:

"In the ever-evolving 'Sasha Saga' ... I was told as of Monday that they're considering having her take out somebody already in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the pay-per-view go-home show and take her place or attack Dana Brooke at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view itself and take her spot. So watch out for that."

Raw is in desperate need of some star power in the women's division, and a returning Banks would undoubtedly provide that. She would also be a strong candidate to win the Money in the Bank contract if it comes to fruition.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).