WWE's Jimmy Uso Reaches Plea Deal in Altercation with Police Officer

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso agreed to a plea deal in relation to his Feb. 13 arrest in Detroit.

Uso's attorney, John Freeman, told TMZ Sports that his client pleaded no-contest to interfering with a government employee in exchange for paying a $450 fine.

Uso had been charged with disorderly conduct after getting out of his vehicle, taking off his shirt and allegedly "squaring up" with police officers after his wife, WWE Superstar Naomi, was pulled over for going in the wrong direction on a one-way road.

Last week, Detroit police released body cam footage of Uso's arrest:

In the video, Naomi was asked how much Uso had to drink, and she responded, "He's had a lot to drink. He's intoxicated." TMZ Sports reported that police said the vehicle reeked of alcohol during the traffic stop.

There is no body cam footage of Uso "squaring up" with police, but it does show him in handcuffs saying, "Man, you don't understand. I'm just here in and out. I'm in and out, man."

After Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, was arrested, WWE released a statement that read, "Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions," per Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com.

Uso was previously arrested for driving under the influence in 2011, and he was also arrested in 2013 for violating the terms of his probation by driving with a suspended license, but his attorney challenged the second arrest.

The 33-year-old Uso won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with his twin brother, Jey Uso, just days after the February arrest. They remain the SmackDown Tag Team champions and are set to enter WrestleMania 35 with the titles in tow.