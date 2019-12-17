Reported Liverpool Target Sander Berge Open to January Exit from Genk

MB Media/Getty Images

Genk midfielder Sander Berge has said he would be open to moving in January "if the right club comes forward" amid rumours linking him with Liverpool.



According to Rich Jones of the Mirror, Liverpool are eyeing Berge, who has also been linked with Napoli and Chelsea, because they need some injury cover for Fabinho.

Berge, 21, has said he is happy to remain at Genk until the end of 2019-20, but he hinted he could be open to a winter move if the offer was good enough, per Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Jones):

"Winter or summer, every transfer period there is a lot of speculation about my future. But at the moment, there's nothing concrete, and that's just the truth. Playing Champions League with Racing Genk was a dream come true for me, but it's not because that adventure is over that I absolutely want to leave now.

"If the right club comes forward and puts the right amount on the table for me then we can talk. Otherwise I'll just stay with Racing Genk until the end of this season."

Norway international Berge is now in his fourth season at Genk's after joining the Belgian club from Oslo-based Valerenga in January 2017.

Despite his youth, he boasts a wide skill set that makes him a rounded midfielder:

Berge is a fine distributor, is comfortable on the ball, can interrupt opposition attacks effectively and has also started chipping in with the odd goal—he has four in 19 league appearances in Belgium this term:

He was previously linked to Sheffield United:

But after playing every minute of Genk's 2019-20 UEFA Champions League campaign, when they picked up just a point in a tough Group E with Liverpool, Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg, Berge has now caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Liverpool will likely need to make some signings in January if they are to maintain the furious pace they have set in 2019-20.

They have a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and are among the favourites to win the Champions League after drawing Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Widespread squad depth is an absolute necessity, though, if a club is to compete on multiple fronts, and Berge would be a fine addition to Jurgen Klopp's side in that respect.