Chris Paul Trade Rumors: 'No Belief' Thunder Will Move PG This Season

There was plenty of speculation about the Oklahoma City Thunder flipping Chris Paul after acquiring him from the Houston Rockets, but it now seems as though he will be there for the rest of the season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday on Woj & Lowe: Trade Season Special that there is "no belief" the Thunder will trade Paul this season.

The veteran is owed $38.5 million for the 2019-20 season with over $85 million owed over the next two years.

The contract helped complete the trade with Russell Westbrook, giving the Rockets another superstar alongside James Harden. It was also presumably to help the Thunder rebuild after losing Westbrook and Paul George.

However, Oklahoma City has fought hard this season and remains competitive at 11-14, which was enough to stay in playoff contention entering Sunday.

Paul has performed well individually as well, averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 assists per game while again playing strong defense on the perimeter. Though the nine-time All-Star has seen his production drop since his prime, he remains a key part of the roster.

The 34-year-old could also be a valuable presence in the locker room for young players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Meanwhile, a contending team could probably use Paul on the court but might not want to pay his salary this year or going forward. This will likely stop any deal from becoming a reality before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.