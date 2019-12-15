Report: Patriots Videographer Dave Mondillo Suspended After Bengals Video Leaks

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly suspended videographer Dave Mondillo, who recorded the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during a game against the Cleveland Browns last week.

According to Ben Volin and Katie McInerney of the Boston Globe, the Patriots suspended Mondillo last week despite claiming that their film crew in attendance for the Bengals vs. Browns game was unaware they violated NFL rules.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports released part of the video Sunday, which included a conversation between the Patriots' film crew and Bengals staff members:

Per Volin and McInerney, Mondillo is a longtime employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, which is owned by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

As a result of the violation, the Patriots reportedly could be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars and forced to forfeit a "low-level" draft pick.

In the video, someone could be heard saying they would delete the Bengals sideline footage before a Bengals staffer said, "The damage is done, my friend."

Another Bengals staffer added, "I don't see the advanced scout in any of this video they're shooting."

Last week, the Patriots released a statement apologizing for the incident, claiming the filming was for their "Do Your Job" web series and was focusing on their advanced scout ahead of New England's meeting with the Bengals in Week 15:

When asked about the situation Monday on WEEI, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick insisted the Pats' football people were not involved: "I heard about this, and evidently, this is our production people on the TV show that were there, and I have absolutely nothing to do—we have absolutely nothing to do—with anything that they produce or direct or shoot. I have never seen any of their tapes or anything else."

If the Patriots are disciplined as a result of the video, it will mark the second time they have been punished by the NFL for illegally recording another team.

In 2007, the league fined Belichick $500,000 and the team $250,000 while also forcing the Pats to relinquish a first-round draft pick for the Spygate scandal, which involved the Patriots illegally filming the New York Jets' defensive signals.

New England entered Sunday's road game against Cincinnati with a 10-3 record on the season and a one-game lead over the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.