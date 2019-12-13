Celtics Trade Rumors: Hayward, Smart Unlikely to Be Offered for Aldridge, Love

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are unlikely to include Gordon Hayward or Marcus Smart in a deal for either Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love or San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks (h/t HoopsHype).

Boston (17-7) currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, and both Hayward and Smart have played roles in the Celtics' early success.

Hayward, 29, is averaging 17.5 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting, including 39.5 on three-pointers, this season. It marks the 6'7" forward's best performance since his final year with the Utah Jazz, which featured the lone All-Star selection of his career (2017).

Smart is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season. The 25-year-old guard has made 15 starts in 20 appearances but has missed the Celts' last three games with an eye infection.

It was an offseason of change in Boston, as the team brought in Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to replace All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Thus far, it has been a smooth transition.

Adding either Love or Aldridge would bolster the front court and undoubtedly enhance Boston's championship odds. However, the team may struggle to make a deal work without either Hayward ($32.7 million in 2019-20 and $34.2 million player option for 2020-21) or Smart (three years, $38.8 million remaining) due to salary limitations.

Love, 31, is just beginning a four-year, $120.4 million extension, while Aldridge, 34, is owed $50 million through 2020-21.