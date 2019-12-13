Celtics Trade Rumors: Hayward, Smart Unlikely to Be Offered for Aldridge, Love

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 12: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on December 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are unlikely to include Gordon Hayward or Marcus Smart in a deal for either Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love or San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks (h/t HoopsHype).

Boston (17-7) currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, and both Hayward and Smart have played roles in the Celtics' early success.

Hayward, 29, is averaging 17.5 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting, including 39.5 on three-pointers, this season. It marks the 6'7" forward's best performance since his final year with the Utah Jazz, which featured the lone All-Star selection of his career (2017).

Smart is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season. The 25-year-old guard has made 15 starts in 20 appearances but has missed the Celts' last three games with an eye infection.

It was an offseason of change in Boston, as the team brought in Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to replace All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Thus far, it has been a smooth transition.

Adding either Love or Aldridge would bolster the front court and undoubtedly enhance Boston's championship odds. However, the team may struggle to make a deal work without either Hayward ($32.7 million in 2019-20 and $34.2 million player option for 2020-21) or Smart (three years, $38.8 million remaining) due to salary limitations.

Love, 31, is just beginning a four-year, $120.4 million extension, while Aldridge, 34, is owed $50 million through 2020-21.

Related

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    • Kawhi's reception in TOR • Trae Young's rough week • Who will pony up for Kevin Love?

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    'They Really Don't Know S--t': NYK Players Hear It, and Logging Off

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'They Really Don't Know S--t': NYK Players Hear It, and Logging Off

    Michael Scotto
    via Bleacher Report

    Late Defensive Lapses Cost Boston in Second Straight Loss

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Late Defensive Lapses Cost Boston in Second Straight Loss

    Chris Grenham
    via NESN.com

    Celtics Bigs Finding Ways to Be Effective

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Celtics Bigs Finding Ways to Be Effective

    masslive
    via masslive