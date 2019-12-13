D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: T-Wolves 'Remain Interested' in Warriors Star

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves "remain interested" in Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell after making a run at the 2019 All-Star in free agency over the summer, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Russell ultimately signed a four-year, $117 million contract with Golden State.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Russell met with the Timberwolves during free agency, and the recruiting pitch featured a helicopter ride over Los Angeles. Although Russell is good friends with Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns, the team did not have the cap space at the time to offer him a max contract.

Interestingly, his meeting with the Timberwolves came after he had already verbally agreed to a deal with Golden State. Russell recently told Slater that he signed with the Warriors because the team not only gave him a max deal, but that he also welcomed the opportunity to learn from the likes of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

Russell was acquired by Golden State in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets after two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant agreed to a deal with Brooklyn.

While the deal helped the Warriors soften the blow of Durant's departure, it also hard-capped the franchise. As a result, the team has had limited financial flexibility to fill out a roster beyond Russell, Curry, Green and Klay Thompson, all of whom are signed to max contracts.

There were rumblings from the start that Golden State only signed Russell with the intention of flipping him at some point. The collective bargaining agreement, however, prevents him from being moved until Sunday at the earliest.

Though he has dealt with ankle and thumb injuries, Russell is averaging 22.7 points and 6.2 assists per game this season.

His solid season has been highlighted by a 52-point effort in Minnesota on Nov. 8:

Russell's presence gives Golden State a proven playmaker as Curry (hand) and Thompson (ACL) are sidelined by injuries. But with the Warriors (5-21) owning the worst record in basketball, they may try to make some moves as they look toward the future.