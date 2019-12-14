Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester City will be seeking to keep their slender hopes of defending their Premier League title alive on Sunday when they visit Arsenal in the Premier League.

After winning the previous two top-flight titles, City have struggled to find a similar irrepressible gear this season and go into the weekend's fixtures 14 points behind leaders Liverpool. If the Reds beat bottom club Watford a day earlier, then that margin will be further extended.

Arsenal also find themselves in a curious position. While the team were 3-1 winners over West Ham United on Monday, that was their first win in nine games. There is plenty for interim manager Freddie Ljungberg to sort out if the Gunners are going to make strides up the table.

Here are the key details ahead of the game, including the latest odds, viewing information and a preview of what's to come at the Emirates Stadium.

Odds

Arsenal win (19/4)

Draw (17/4)

Manchester City win (9/20)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Date: Sunday, December 15

Time: 4:30 p.m. (GMT), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

While City still sit in third place in the Premier League, this campaign has been a huge disappointment compared to the standards they've set over the last two seasons.

Manager Pep Guardiola has had to contend with a number of injury issues this term, but overall, his team have not been good enough, with their ropey defensive play undoing their attacking class.

That was on show against Manchester United in their last domestic match as the Red Devils ripped through their sky-blue rivals on the counter-attack:

Although City are now a long way off the pace being set by Liverpool, Sam Lee of The Athletic doesn't believe the team should be taking their eye off the ball in the Premier League:

City managed to get back to winning ways in midweek, cruising to a 4-1 success over Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. Gabriel Jesus' fine form continued, too, as the Brazilian grabbed a brilliant hat-trick and was a major threat at the top end of the pitch.

There was also a strong performance from Phil Foden, who may feel as though he warrants an opportunity in the team more frequently given the displays of some senior players.

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph was full of praise for the England youth international:

As for Arsenal, supporters heading to the Emirates will feel a sense of relief following the win over West Ham.

After falling behind in the game, the Gunners could have easily lost their way. However, goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw them turn the contest around.

Pepe was the catalyst for the recovery as he produced his best performance in an Arsenal shirt since becoming the club's record signing from Lille in the summer.

However, as Sky Sports relayed, he's a major doubt for the match along with a number of Arsenal stars:

Given the uncertainty within both camps at the moment, the initial exchanges in this encounter could be fractured.

However, there's far too much attacking quality on the field for the match not to eventually come to life. In what's poised to be an open game, the extra class City have in their ranks will swing it their way come full-time.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City