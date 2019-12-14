Premier League Week 17 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool return to domestic action on Saturday at Anfield against bottom-of-the-table Watford in Week 17.

The Reds are eight points clear of Leicester City, who take on Norwich City at the King Power Stadium later in the day and will be expected to take all three points from the struggling Canaries.

Elsewhere, Chelsea host Bournemouth, defending champions Manchester City are at Arsenal on Sunday and Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford on the same day.

Week 17 Fixtures and Picks

Saturday, December 14

Liverpool vs. Watford: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (Liverpool)

Burnley vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Draw)

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (Chelsea)

Leicester City vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Leicester)

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Draw)

Southampton vs. West Ham United: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League/NBC (Draw)

Sunday, December 15

Manchester United vs. Everton: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League/NBC Sports Gold (Man Utd)

Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, NBCSN (Spurs)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League/NBCSN (Man City)

Monday, December 16

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League/ NBCSN (Palace)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Liverpool vs. Watford

New Watford manager Nigel Pearson takes charge of the Hornets for the first time on Saturday against Liverpool and faces a difficult task against the all-conquering Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has managed to successfully rotate his side ahead of a busy festive schedule and still maintain their unbeaten start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The club have injuries in defence ahead of Saturday's game. Dejan Lovren limped out of Tuesday's win over Red Bull Salzburg in the Uefa Champions League and has a hamstring problem, per The Athletic's James Pearce:

Liverpool are already without centre-back Joel Matip because of injury, which means Joe Gomez is likely to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the hosts' defence.

Klopp's side have not kept a clean sheet at Anfield in 2019-20, which will give Watford a glimmer of hope that they can pull off a shock and pick up only their second Premier League win of the season.

Pearson watched from the stands as Watford held Crystal Palace to a goalless draw last time out and has said his team have "got to change our fortunes pretty quickly" in an interview with the club:

Watford's only Premier League win in 2019-20 came at fellow strugglers Norwich in November, and it would be a big surprise if they were to take anything away from Anfield on Saturday.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Manchester City's slim titles hopes were dealt another blow last time out with defeat to Manchester United, which leaves Pep Guardiola's side 14 points off the top of the table.

The City boss will demand a response against an Arsenal side who came from behind to pick up their first win in 10 games last time out in the league against West Ham United.

Striker Gabriel Jesus heads into the match fresh from a UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Dinamo Zagreb that impressed his manager:

Teenage midfielder Phil Foden is also pushing for a start after an impressive performance against the Croatian side on a rare start for the club:

Arsenal will aim to pick up some momentum after securing their first win under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg against West Ham.

Record signing Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to score in the 3-1 victory but could miss out because of a knee problem and "will be assessed" ahead of the clash, per the club's official website.

Hector Bellerin is also a doubt with a hamstring problem, while Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding will all miss the visit of the champions with injury, per the club.

Arsenal's injuries mean Ljungberg faces an uphill task securing a first Premier League home win as Arsenal boss, although forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette do have the quality to trouble a vulnerable City defence.