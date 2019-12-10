Amazon Secure 3-Year Deal to Show UEFA Champions League Games in Germany

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Amazon's expansion into global football continues after the company bought a package to show the UEFA Champions League in Germany.

The deal will last for three seasons and begins in 2021-22, giving Amazon exclusive rights to show 16 matches per season from Europe's top competition, according to Mark Sweney of the Guardian.

Amazon's German customers will have the chance to watch Tuesday night games from the group phase and knockout rounds.

The company recently streamed 10 Premier League matches via its Prime platform in the UK, giving Amazon their biggest uptake in subscriptions since launching in 2007, per Sweney.

Speaking about the new deal, Prime Video Sport managing director, Alex Green, hailed the three-year contract.

"We’re excited to bring UEFA Champions League football to our customers in Germany.

"The UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious club competitions in the world. We’re delighted to bring the top-pick Tuesday matches to our customers from 2021."

Sky Deutschland have previously held the rights for Champions League football in Germany, and have streamed games through DAZN. Sky Deutschland remain the primary rights holder in the country, but Amazon's deal means there will be no free-to-air Champions League games available after the bidding process.

Amazon have made a significant investment in sporting rights in recent times and has secured tennis and NFL coverage in major territories.