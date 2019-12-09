Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Asked for His Contract to Be Non-Guaranteed

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) celebrates during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 142-125. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Dwight Howard has played well for the Los Angeles Lakers this season on a non-guaranteed contract, and the center reportedly wanted that type of deal to keep himself motivated, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on The Jump last week:

"I think with Dwight, it also goes back to why the Lakers signed that contract with him that way in the first place. Dwight asked for that. That was his idea. That wasn't the Lakers saying, 'Oh, this is the only way we'll do it.' This was Dwight and his agent saying, 'Yes, we'll do non-guaranteed just to show you how committed we are to being this kind of player.'"

                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Frank Vogel Calls AD's 50-Pt Night 'One for the Ages'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Frank Vogel Calls AD's 50-Pt Night 'One for the Ages'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Drops 50 to Help LeBron, Lakers Blow Out Timberwolves

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    AD Drops 50 to Help LeBron, Lakers Blow Out Timberwolves

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LaMelo Ball Out 4 Weeks with Foot Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LaMelo Ball Out 4 Weeks with Foot Injury

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Anthony Davis Likes the Team’s Defensive Mentality Right Now

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Anthony Davis Likes the Team’s Defensive Mentality Right Now

    Lake Show Life
    via Lake Show Life