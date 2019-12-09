Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Asked for His Contract to Be Non-Guaranteed

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Dwight Howard has played well for the Los Angeles Lakers this season on a non-guaranteed contract, and the center reportedly wanted that type of deal to keep himself motivated, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on The Jump last week:

"I think with Dwight, it also goes back to why the Lakers signed that contract with him that way in the first place. Dwight asked for that. That was his idea. That wasn't the Lakers saying, 'Oh, this is the only way we'll do it.' This was Dwight and his agent saying, 'Yes, we'll do non-guaranteed just to show you how committed we are to being this kind of player.'"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.