Report: Unai Emery Approached by Everton for Managerial Job After Arsenal Firing

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Unai Emery has reportedly been approached by Everton as the Toffees search for a permanent successor for Marco Silva.

According to Sky Sports News, Emery, who was sacked as Arsenal head coach at the end of November, has asked for more time to consider his options after an "informal meeting" was held with Everton representatives in London over the vacant manager's position at Goodison Park.

Silva was sacked by Everton after last week's 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat against Liverpool:

The Portuguese manager had been in charge for 18 months and left the club lying in the Premier League's relegation zone. Interim boss Duncan Ferguson oversaw a 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday that lifted the Toffees out of the drop zone:

Emery, meanwhile, left Arsenal late last month after a seven-game winless run in all competitions and the Gunners' worst-ever Premier League start:

It brought to a close an 18-month spell for the Spaniard at the Emirates Stadium after his appointment as Arsene Wenger's successor in May 2018.

The 48-year-old was unable to get Arsenal back into the UEFA Champions League after they finished fifth in the Premier League last season. He did, though, oversee an improvement of seven points from Wenger's final campaign in charge.

A poor start to 2019-20, combined with off-field issues including the sacking of Granit Xhaka as captain, made his post untenable. He has been succeeded by Freddie Ljungberg on an interim basis, and the Swede has fared little better, leading the Gunners to a draw at Norwich City and a defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Other than his final days at Arsenal, Emery's CV is largely impressive, and he could be a decent fit for a club of Everton's profile.

At Paris Saint-Germain from 2016 to 2018, he won a Ligue 1 title and six other domestic trophies. Most eye-catching are his three consecutive UEFA Europa League wins with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016.