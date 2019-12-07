LSU QB Joe Burrow Breaks SEC Single-Season TD Pass Record vs. Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow added the SEC single-season touchdown pass record to his growing list of accolades following a 23-yard score to Ja'Marr Chase in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on Saturday:

The toss gave Burrow 45 touchdown passes on the year and simultaneously put LSU up 6-0 with 9:09 left in the first quarter. He added to his record with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. before the first quarter ended.

Burrow has been sensational for the undefeated No. 2 Tigers. He entered the SEC title game having completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The ex-Ohio State signal-caller has rushed for 248 yards and three more scores.

Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State in May 2018 and became the Tigers' starter last year. He fared well in leading them to a 10-3 mark and Fiesta Bowl win, accounting for 23 touchdowns (16 passing, seven rushing).

He's been a revelation this season, however, at the helm of an offense that has scored the second-most points per game in the nation (48.7). The 22-year-old has also come through in the clutch at key moments, most notably a 46-41 win over Alabama. Burrow dominated to the tune of 393 passing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 64 rushing yards, a performance made more impressive considering that it took place on the road.

His efforts this season make him all but certain to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Per ESPN's latest Heisman Watch article, Burrow is the clear favorite, with nine of 10 writers giving him first-place votes.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report lists Burrow as 2020's No. 1 overall pick in his latest NFL mock draft.