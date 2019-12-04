Matt Miller's Third Quarter, 3-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

0 of 34

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

College football's regular season is over, and with it the draft stock of hundreds of players is starting to come into focus before the predraft process of the Senior Bowl, scouting combine and pro days.

On the pro side, the draft order is also starting to clear up with a month of regular-season games left to play.

For teams picking early, they'll be rewarded with a top-heavy class. Pass-rusher Chase Young (Ohio State) is an elite player. Quarterback Joe Burrow (LSU), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) are top-five prospects and would rank as such in most classes.

After that, the draft is lean at the top while boasting phenomenal depth at wide receiver, running back and cornerback. This year won't go down as the best all-around class of the 2010s, but it does have historic talent at receiver and a group of running backs that will have starters lasting until Day 3.

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock with the choice between a franchise quarterback or a generational pass-rusher.