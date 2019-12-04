Matt Miller's Third Quarter, 3-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Matt Miller's Third Quarter, 3-Round 2020 NFL Mock DraftDecember 4, 2019
College football's regular season is over, and with it the draft stock of hundreds of players is starting to come into focus before the predraft process of the Senior Bowl, scouting combine and pro days.
On the pro side, the draft order is also starting to clear up with a month of regular-season games left to play.
For teams picking early, they'll be rewarded with a top-heavy class. Pass-rusher Chase Young (Ohio State) is an elite player. Quarterback Joe Burrow (LSU), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) are top-five prospects and would rank as such in most classes.
After that, the draft is lean at the top while boasting phenomenal depth at wide receiver, running back and cornerback. This year won't go down as the best all-around class of the 2010s, but it does have historic talent at receiver and a group of running backs that will have starters lasting until Day 3.
The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock with the choice between a franchise quarterback or a generational pass-rusher.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to break out of quarterback purgatory thanks to a truly awful season.
Andy Dalton was benched at quarterback so the team could see what it has in 2019 fourth-rounder Ryan Finley, only to see enough from the former NC State quarterback to put Dalton back into the starting lineup. Dalton, whose contract expires after the 2020 season, isn't the long-term answer. Neither is Finley. This makes Joe Burrow an easy selection.
Even with a rare pass-rusher available in Ohio State's Chase Young, the Bengals have to select the quarterback. It doesn't hurt that Burrow is from nearby Athens, Ohio. It definitely doesn't hurt that the Bengals, by credit of their league-worst record, will have a chance to coach Burrow if he accepts a Senior Bowl invite and get a firsthand look at the presumed Heisman Trophy winner.
Burrow returns to Ohio, this time as the savior of Bengals football.
2. New York Giants
The Pick: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
The easiest pick ever for general manager Dave Gettleman, if he's still running the New York Giants in late April, will be this one. Ohio State's Chase Young is a rare prospect at defensive end: better than either Bosa brother, who were both injury question marks, and better than Jadeveon Clowney (injuries) coming out of college too.
Young is a franchise-changer at defensive end as long as the offense can show some promise. That's an interesting premise because in a more balanced draft class, the Giants might look at offensive tackles here to protect Daniel Jones and open rushing lanes for Saquon Barkley. Young is too good to pass on, though, and the offensive tackle class doesn't feature a talent worthy of the No. 2 overall selection.
The first two selections in the 2020 first round seem easy on paper. After this, it gets tricky.
3. Washington Redskins
The Pick: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
There is no clear-cut path for the Washington Redskins with the No. 3 overall selection. Team needs don't match value, and there isn't a foundation in place without a proven general manager and with a current opening at head coach.
Team needs would dictate drafting a left tackle, but the best in this class aren't a value at No. 3. The same goes for another premium position like pass-rusher, where the team has Ryan Kerrigan and selected Montez Sweat in last year's first round.
The board meets need at wide receiver. Terry McLaurin has been a very good rookie, but the team needs to continue adding playmakers and depth to support Dwayne Haskins. Jerry Jeudy is an electric route-runner with next-level burst. He has struggled with a few dropped passes because he lets the ball get inside his frame, but what he offers as a playmaker can set this offense over the top.
How the new football people will value a wide receiver this early in Round 1 remains to be seen, but Jeudy is good enough to merit this selection.
4. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Mock drafts aren't what I would do, and that's important to note because this is definitely not who I would tab to be the next quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. Mock drafts are a prediction of what the team will do—we try to piece together intel from sources, player values and team needs to make an informed prediction. That's what this is.
Justin Herbert will wow someone with his traits, of which there are many. He's tall, athletic and has a big right arm. But he's raw with footwork that will drive you crazy and passes that can sail wildly when he's not mechanically sound. Head coach Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier could see Herbert's potential and believe they can develop it after losing what would have been a seamless fit in Tua Tagovailoa to injury.
Whether it's Herbert here, gambling on Tagovailoa or waiting to use one of two other picks in this round, the Miami Dolphins must draft a quarterback in Round 1.
5. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Sometimes teams get lucky and the perfect player falls into their lap in the NFL draft. That's the case here as the Atlanta Falcons have a major need at cornerback with the draft's best still on the board.
Okudah would have been my top-ranked cornerback in both the 2018 and 2019 draft classes. He's an excellent cover man with instincts, toughness, athleticism and pro-ready technique. The Falcons need him to step in right away and be the No. 1 corner who matches up against the Michael Thomases of the NFC South. That's something Okudah is ready for.
There are other scenarios where the Falcons go after a pass-rusher like Derrick Brown or A.J. Epenesa, but only if Okudah is off the board.
6. Detroit Lions
The Pick: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
Where do the Detroit Lions go from here—and who will be leading them into the future? Are head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn safe after stumbling so far in their partnership? For now we'll assume they are, but the next month could unravel the marriage in Detroit.
No matter who is running this show, an infusion of talent is badly needed. The Lions should be seen as a potential trade-back partner, especially if a team wants to trade up for Tua Tagovailoa, given the number of needs on the roster.
If Patricia is back, expect this to be a classic New England-style selection to bolster the lines. Auburn's Derrick Brown is a legit top-10 player in this class with excellent power, quickness and awareness at defensive tackle. The Tigers move him all around the defensive line, and he's been a nonstop playmaker for four seasons there.
7. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
General manager Steve Keim is feeling the heat in a terrible second half by the Arizona Cardinals, but it doesn't sound like he or first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be leaving after the year. With the duo set to return, Keim must give his offensive guru the pieces he needs to fully execute his plan.
Left tackle is the team's biggest need, but to many league insiders, it doesn't appear to be a priority for the front office. If that changes, Georgia's Andrew Thomas is a smart pick here. With Keim running things, this could be a WR1 to replace Larry Fitzgerald.
CeeDee Lamb doesn't have world-class speed, but he does have an amazing catch radius and great toughness as a runner post-catch. He has all the tools to be the WR1 in this offense and open things up for Kyler Murray and the rest of the crew.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Where does Jacksonville go with Gardner Minshew II at quarterback? Step 1 will be building up a defense that can hold its own while also keeping an eye on offensive line and receiver talent to bolster the offense around him.
The loss of Telvin Smith, who is on the team’s reserve/retired list, has left the Jaguars defense missing a massive key at linebacker. Filling that role with Isaiah Simmons is too perfect. Simmons, who began his Clemson career at safety, is a nasty coverage linebacker with excellent range and an ability to rush the quarterback, stop the run or play in man coverage.
Drafting a left tackle could make sense if the team is ready to move on from Cam Robinson—and Georgia's Andrew Thomas is a good value—but Simmons is the more sure thing and fits the mentality of the current front office.
9. New York Jets
The Pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
New general manager Joe Douglas will take one look at the 2019 game tape showing Sam Darnold playing well on those occasions when he's been protected and make upgrading the left tackle spot his life's mission this offseason.
Georgia's Andrew Thomas doesn't jump off the tape as an elite, Tyron Smith-level left tackle, but he has excellent size (6'5", 320 lbs) and power in the run game and is a strong anchor in pass protection. The junior also has room to develop and grow on the job with a potential ceiling in the Ronnie Stanley range of NFL players.
For Douglas, that's good enough. Darnold has shown flashes that should excite every Jets fan, but to reach his potential, he must be protected.
10. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
It's time to be thinking seriously about life after Philip Rivers for the Chargers. At No. 10 overall, it's rare to find a true franchise quarterback on the board, but Los Angeles gets lucky thanks to Tua Tagovailoa's hip injury.
Where Tagovailoa is selected in late April is totally speculation. As a junior, he could even opt to return to Alabama. The smart money is still on him to declare and be selected in the first round as long as the hip shows signs of progress in February at the NFL Scouting Combine and again in a likely early April examination with NFL teams.
The Chargers can sign Rivers, a pending free agent, to a one-year bridge deal while Tagovailoa heals, or they can elevate Tyrod Taylor for a season, but few teams are in as good a position to gamble on his rehab and the potential return of his talent. At No. 10 overall, a healthy Tagovailoa could be the steal of the draft.
11. Denver Broncos
The Pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The Denver Broncos just might have something in rookie quarterback Drew Lock—enough to see what he has for the remainder of 2019 and entering 2020 as the team's starting quarterback. In the 2019 second-rounder, John Elway has the potential future, which he should protect with an improved offensive line.
Garett Bolles isn't getting it done at left tackle, and replacing him with Iowa's Tristan Wirfs would be a huge upgrade for the Denver offense. Wirfs, who plays right tackle for the Hawkeyes, has the movement skills to play on the left of the Broncos line. He also has power in the run game that will help Denver get back on track offensively.
The Broncos could use a cornerback or a defensive tackle, but Elway cannot pass up a chance to draft a left tackle of this caliber.
12. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
Eagles fans will want a wide receiver or cornerback—and they should because both units need an upgrade—but the philosophy of this front office isn't conducive to selecting a wide receiver this early when the draft class is loaded with them.The same goes for cornerbacks when Round 2 has starting-caliber players.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa is a true top-10 player in this class and comes at a position of need at defensive end. He's big enough at 6'6" and 280 pounds to also kick inside on passing downs and give the Eagles a potential nightmare to line up next to Fletcher Cox.
This isn't the biggest need, but as Derek Barnett struggles to live up to his draft stock and the team gets older on the defensive line, this is a true Howie Roseman pick.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may roll into 2020 with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but that point is wide open. Quarterback options at No. 13 overall will be limited if Tampa decides to move on. That makes a pickup in free agency or the trade market more likely.
The first round hasn't been kind to the Buccaneers, but that can change if they select Stanford's rock-solid cornerback Paulson Adebo. A junior, Adebo has excellent ball skills and timing while showing the size and speed to stand up against NFL talent at the receiver position. That's pretty important when you face Michael Thomas and Julio Jones twice a year.
14. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
Offensive tackle and wide receiver have been popular selections for the Panthers in previous mock drafts, but this time around the board falls with Javon Kinlaw still available. This is an excellent pickup of value, need and scheme fit for Carolina.
Kinlaw has been a wrecking ball in his senior season, showing impressive power and first-step ability off the snap. With the Panthers' interior getting older, Kinlaw is a need as much as he is a scheme fit in the 4-3 defense.
Much of the team's draft plans will hinge on what happens at quarterback with Cam Newton, Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier, but at this point of Round 1, it's unlikely the team would draft a quarterback even with Ron Rivera fired and owner David Tepper possibly bringing in a new football operations staff. It’s possible, of course, but drafting a quarterback this late in the round with the top three off the board isn’t probable.
15. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
Barring a trade for Trent Williams, this is a selection you'll see often in my mock drafts.
The Cleveland Browns have a massive need for a left tackle, and Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. is tailor-made to step in from Day 1 after playing right tackle for the left-handed Tua Tagovailoa. Wills has the movement ability with an easy, poised kick-step to play either right or left tackle in the pros. The Browns desperately need him to protect Baker Mayfield's backside.
No other position ranks so highly for the Browns' postseason needs. The draft is tricky when everyone knows what you need (see the Texans last year, who were jumped by Philadelphia for offensive tackle Andre Dillard), which could cause the Browns to need to move up to secure Wills or their targeted left tackle.
16. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
The Raiders had a plan, but Antonio Brown wrecked it. The lack of speed at wide receiver on offense has been evident all season long. Even when the offense clicks and shows progress, a one-dimensional passing attack slows it down.
Enter Henry Ruggs III, the fastest wide receiver in college football.
Ruggs is a dynamic weapon down the field, drawing comparisons to Tyreek Hill (minus the off-field concerns) coming out of college. Ruggs can beat defenses deep down the field, he can beat defenses on short passes with running room ahead of him, and he can crush spirits as a return man.
Jon Gruden is the right kind of offensive coach to use Ruggs' unique talents. This is a match made in heaven.
17. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
The Indianapolis Colts could go a number of directions in the first round, including wide receiver, edge-rusher and defensive back. One thing we know about general manager Chris Ballard is that he will draft the best player on his board when the Colts come on the clock, regardless of need.
The best player at a position of need is Florida's CJ Henderson, a feisty cornerback with NFL-level speed and instincts. Colts fans may be weary of Florida defensive backs—the entire NFL might actually be afraid of Florida defensive backs—but Henderson has the traits and size to make it in the league where others like Vernon Hargreaves III haven't.
The elephant in the room is what the Colts think of Jacoby Brissett long-term, but at No. 17 overall, the Colts aren't in position to consider drafting a replacement.
18. Oakland Raiders (f/ CHI)
The Pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
The Raiders grabbed the fastest wide receiver in the draft earlier, and now they get a linebacker with excellent range and the ability to stay on the field all three downs. Kenneth Murray is perfect for the modern NFL where a "Mike" linebacker has to play in nickel packages.
Murray has been a tackling machine at Oklahoma, but don't let that fool you into thinking he's a thumper at the position. He has real range and coverage chops while showing elite speed to make plays all over the field.
Given the Raiders' struggles to defend the middle of the field, Murray is a dream selection.
19. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Ryan Tannehill has played himself into the starting job in 2020, which means the Tennessee Titans are in position to draft players to help him and open up the offense from the ground-and-pound style it has adopted.
Tee Higgins is a deep threat with the body control and agility to be a factor on breaking routes while still being an asset to run after the catch. Unlike Corey Davis, who can't manage to stay healthy or productive, Higgins has never shown an injury history and comes to the NFL with upside to continue developing.
The Titans should still consider using a draft choice on a quarterback, but not at No. 19 overall, where the front office would have to reach on the traits of Jacob Eason or Jordan Love.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (f/LAR)
The Pick: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
The Jaguars used their own pick in Round 1 to select a rangy linebacker to replace Telvin Smith. With one of the selections received for dealing Jalen Ramsey, they draft his replacement.
LSU's Kristian Fulton is a rock-solid cornerback who has excellent instincts, size and toughness at the line of scrimmage. Fulton, who has played through an ankle injury this season, hasn't been amazing in terms of interception production, but he's a consistent cover man who can hold down his size in man coverage.
Pairing Fulton and A.J. Bouye gives the Jaguars a chance to get back to being the top-tier defense that led the team to the AFC Championship Game just two years ago.
21. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Big changes are likely coming to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason with head coach Jason Garrett probably on the way out and cornerback Byron Jones unlikely to return as a free agent. Jerry Jones must find a new head coach, but he must also bolster his secondary.
LSU's Grant Delpit looked like a top-10 player before the season began, but he's played a little timidly this year. That doesn't affect his talent, though, and NFL scouts will see when evaluating his 2018 tape and his testing times that Delpit is still a Round 1 player with the potential to become a Derwin James-type safety.
The Cowboys need that type of impact on the back end, which is why trade talks surrounded Jamal Adams at the deadline. Instead of using multiple picks on a safety, the Cowboys get a good one at No. 21 overall.
22. Miami Dolphins (f/PIT)
The Pick: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
Quarterback was crossed off the team's wish list at No. 4 overall, but there are many other needs to address. The biggest is at left tackle, but with Thomas, Wirfs and Wills off the board, the Dolphins would have to reach to make a selection at this spot. Instead, Chris Grier attacks his value board and lands a pass-rusher who has special traits waiting to be put to use.
Terrell Lewis was injured in 2018 but has been very impressive this season. As a redshirt junior, he's on track to graduate and should be a first-rounder as long as teams are comfortable with his injury history. Lewis, at 6'5" and a projected 265 pounds, is pro-ready and can line up at defensive end or outside linebacker depending on the asks of the scheme.
23. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Anyone who watched Monday Night Football can tell you the Minnesota Vikings badly need help at cornerback. Xavier Rhodes has fallen off a cliff, and youngsters like Mike Hughes are still unproven.
That's why a Round 1 selection at cornerback is a massive need.
Jeff Gladney is a tough, feisty cornerback with a knack for making plays at the line of scrimmage. He's more physical than many Big 12 cornerbacks and is sticky enough in man coverage to be a scheme fit in Minnesota.
The Vikings have needs across the board—youth on the defensive line, an offensive guard—but improving at cornerback is a must.
24. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
Redshirt sophomore Shaun Wade is no lock to enter the 2020 NFL draft, but if he does, there will be Round 1 attention from evaluators who see his size (6'1", 195 pounds) and speed on the outside. Wade is able to play man coverage at a high level while still showing development potential as a young starter.
The Kansas City Chiefs have a sneaky number of needs—linebacker, center, running back—but none is bigger than cornerback. Kendall Fuller is a free agent and hasn't lived up to his hype. While Charvarius Ward has been very good, the Chiefs need another cornerback to play at a starting level.
Wade is a steal at No. 24 overall if general manager Brett Veach overlooks his other needs and makes a move to turn the Kansas City secondary into a real strength in 2020.
25. Miami Dolphins (f/HOU)
The Pick: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Quarterback? Check.
Pass-rusher? Check.
Now the Dolphins must improve the options for the passing game. Once again stuck in a position without a great left tackle value on the board, the Dolphins go with need and value to draft a speedy playmaker at receiver from Alabama, DeVonta Smith.
A bit of an unknown in draft circles before the 2019 season, Smith has exploded onto the scene this year with his ability to make plays after the catch and his impact in the return game. He doesn't have Jerry Jeudy's amazing route-running skills or Henry Ruggs III's speed, but Smith is a good mixture of the two and a legitimate first-rounder.
Left tackle is still an obvious need, but the Dolphins could get in on the Trent Williams sweepstakes after realizing the top prospects will be off the board by the time they come on the clock in the 20s.
26. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
Get Josh Allen weapons.
That should be printed in large, bold letters across the Buffalo Bills' draft board. Michigan's junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is the type of weapon the Bills need. A 6'2", 215-pounder with power after the catch and an ability to win as a vertical threat, plus an excellent jump-ball player in the red zone, Peoples-Jones will open up the entire Buffalo passing game.
No position is a bigger need in Buffalo, which matches up excellently with the depth of the 2020 draft class. While DPJ didn't wow with stats at Michigan, especially in a 2019 season that saw him miss time with injury, scouts will look at the quarterback talent he was working with in college and understand that his best football is ahead of him.
27. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
Like many other teams viewing the 2020 draft pool, the Green Bay Packers should take one look at the talent at receiver and focus on adding assets for Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur.
Shenault isn't a traditional wide receiver, but he is an offensive weapon in the mold of Percy Harvin or even Randall Cobb. Shenault can be lined up in the slot, in the backfield, as a return man and, of course, as a split end. LaFleur and Rodgers can surely find a way to use a player with his speed, vision and open-field abilities.
The Packers are a talented team with young stars at key positions. Barring a need to draft an offensive tackle, this is the right pick for Green Bay.
28. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
John Lynch has an uneven draft record, but thanks to Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and George Kittle, it's looking better by the week. Now he needs a hit when attempting to reload his secondary to upgrade at free safety.
Xavier McKinney is the draft's best over-the-top safety prospect, though Cal's Ashtyn Davis is closing in on him, and an easy target for the 49ers in the late first round. McKinney gets lost at times in a talented Alabama defense, but his traits (speed, vision, ball skills) are good enough to make him a first-rounder no matter what helmet he wears. McKinney is smart enough and athletic enough to get the job done playing single-high in Robert Saleh's defense.
29. New England Patriots
The Pick: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
The Patriots are always a tough team to predict given the mystery of Bill Belichick, but the 2020 offseason seems particularly curious. Will the Patriots try to patch holes and reload around Tom Brady for another Super Bowl run, or will Belichick start the rebuild early and look to build a team that can win without Brady whenever that future comes?
The 2020 draft will tell us a lot about the team's future. Whether it's Brady at quarterback in 2020 or Jarrett Stidham or someone else, the Pats will need a tight end who can make plays over the middle and keep defenses from stacking up against the run game.
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins is a Patriots-style tight end: He's big, strong, athletic and actually works as a blocker in the run game. He's worth a first-round selection for an offense like New England's.
30. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
Jadeveon Clowney has been one of the best acquisitions any team made prior to the 2019 season, but he's set to be a free agent after and could cash in elsewhere. The same goes for veteran Ezekiel Ansah. Add in the fact that rookie first-rounder L.J. Collier has been very limited, and the pass rush is a need spot in Seattle.
LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson saw his 2018 season ended by injury, but since returning and shaking off the rust of a missed season, he's been unstoppable coming off the edge for the Tigers. Chaisson has size at 6'4" and a 250-pound frame that can add weight, but his best asset is his speed and agility to dip and explode past blockers.
As a scheme fit and value, Chaisson is perfect for Seattle.
31. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
With an offense no one can stop or figure out, the Ravens are putting up points and forcing opponents to pass the ball to keep pace with them. That makes the job of a defensive coordinator fun when he can tell the pass-rushers to pin their ears back and go after the opposing quarterback.
To do that, the Ravens need more pass-rushers. Boise State's Curtis Weaver has the speed and hand usage to be a nightmare for AFC North quarterbacks who are looking to throw their way back into shootouts with the Ravens.
A middle linebacker would be a nice upgrade for the Ravens, but with Dylan Moses off the board, there isn't a player of value available. Going after a pass-rusher who can tip the defense over the top is how GM Eric DeCosta should play this offseason.
32. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
A knee injury shut down Dylan Moses' 2019 season, but before that, the junior linebacker was the top-ranked player at his position. How early he will be drafted depends on his knee's response to surgery and rehabilitation, but Moses is a sure-fire first-round talent based on his 2018 tape.
The Saints will enter the 2020 offseason with questions at quarterback given the free-agent status of both Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater, but sources throughout the league expect at least one (if not both) to return. This frees the Saints up to continue fighting for a Super Bowl while the window is open.
With a nasty pass rush and a good secondary, the Saints just need to fill in the middle and can have a defense good enough to carry them to a Lombardi Trophy.
Round 2
33. Cincinnati Bengals—Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
34.New York Giants—Austin Jackson, OT, USC
35. Miami Dolphins—D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
36. Atlanta Falcons—J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
37. Indianapolis Colts (f/WSH)—Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
38. Arizona Cardinals—Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
39. Detroit Lions—Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
40. New York Jets—Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
41. Los Angeles Chargers—KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
42. Denver Broncos—A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
43. Jacksonville Jaguars—Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
44. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
45. Carolina Panthers—Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin
46. Cleveland Browns—Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State
47. Philadelphia Eagles—Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
48. Indianapolis Colts—Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
49. Chicago Bears—Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
50. Chicago Bears (f/OAK)—Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan
51. Los Angeles Rams—Creed Humphrey, OC, Oklahoma
52. Tennessee Titans—Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
53. Dallas Cowboys—Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
54. Pittsburgh Steelers—Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
55. Kansas City Chiefs—Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
56. Minnesota Vikings—John Simpson, OG, Clemson
57. Houston Texans—Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon
58. Green Bay Packers—Matt Peart, OT, UConn
59. Buffalo Bills—Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
60. Seattle (f/SF)—Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
61. Seattle Seahawks—Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
62. Atlanta (f/NE)—Ashtyn Davis, S, California
63. Baltimore Ravens—Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
64. Miami Dolphins (f/NO)—Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Round 3
65. Cincinnati Bengals—Walker Little, OT, Stanford
66. New York Jets (f/NYG)—Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
67. Atlanta Falcons—Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
68. Washington Redskins—Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa
69. Miami Dolphins—Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
70. Detroit Lions—Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
71. Arizona Cardinals—Cam Akers, RB, FSU
72. Los Angeles Chargers—Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
73. Denver Broncos—Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
74. Jacksonville Jaguars—Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
75. New York Jets—Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
76. Carolina Panthers—Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida
77. Cleveland Browns—Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
78. Philadelphia Eagles—Brandon Jones, S, Texas
79. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
80. Oakland Raiders (f/CHI)—Nick Coe, DL, Auburn
81. Oakland Raiders—Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
82. Indianapolis Colts—Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
83. Tennessee Titans—Zack Moss, RB, Utah
84. Los Angeles Rams—Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
85. Dallas Cowboys—Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
86. Denver Broncos (f/PIT)—Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
87. Minnesota Vikings—Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama
88. Kansas City Chiefs—Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
89. Cleveland Browns (f/HOU)—Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
90. Buffalo Bills—Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
91. Green Bay Packers—Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
92. Denver Broncos (f/SF)—Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
93. New England Patriots—Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
94. Oakland Raiders (f/SEA)—Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
95. Baltimore Ravens—Tarik Black, WR, Michigan
96. New Orleans Saints—Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon