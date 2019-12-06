NBA Weekly Digest: Is Russell Westbrook Helping or Hurting the Rockets?

0 of 9

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets traded Chris Paul and four first-round picks for Russell Westbrook.

It was a gamble. A huge one. And it's too early to fold this hand, though they have to be eyeing the pile of chips in the middle of the table and wondering if they really should've shoved them all in.

It may seem odd to read this in the wake of a Rockets win against the Toronto Raptors, especially when Westbrook notched another triple-double. But the shooting numbers he continues to post feel like a two and a seven being dealt to Houston.

Yes, he finished Thursday's 119-109 win with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, but going 7-of-27 from the field is jarring. Eight turnovers don't help, either. And this is coming off the back of a 7-of-30 performance in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

For the week, Westbrook took 22.7 shots per game and shot 29.4 percent from the field. He hit on 15.4 percent of his 4.3 three-point attempts per game. The three-game stretch brought his season-long percentages down to 39.9 and 21.6, respectively.

There was always talk of the Rockets adding some chaos with this Westbrook addition. Well, they got it. The question now, and until Houston starts winning some non-James Harden minutes, is whether it was a worthwhile one.

Westbrook can still put pressure on the rim. He'll naturally pull defenses inward on some of his drives. But he's just been way too inefficient to scare any teams away from Houston's leading scorer. Just ask Harden himself.

At this point, opponents should probably be begging Russ to take shots. Independent of free throws, Westbrook is averaging 0.86 points per field-goal attempt. All other Rockets are at 1.12. Heck, let's even take Harden out of that second equation. The supporting cast is scoring 1.14 points per attempt.

So far, that extreme inefficiency hasn't killed Houston when the two superstars share the floor. Again, they just beat the Raptors in Toronto. And on the season, Houston is plus-8.3 points per 100 possessions when both are in the game.

That's a strong mark, but brace yourself for these next two. When Harden is on the floor without Westbrook, the Rockets are plus-13.2 points per 100 possessions. And when Westbrook is operating without Harden, that number nosedives all the way to minus-10.9.

When he's not buoyed by one of the most prolific scorers in basketball history, Westbrook is annihilating his own team's offense. And we haven't even mentioned his defense yet.

FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR rating, which pegs Russ as a clear negative on both ends of the floor, actually says he's been slightly better on the offensive end.

Again, it's early. Winning can bury a multitude of basketball sins. But those chips in the middle of the table are in a precarious position, and we may not know what happens to them until the playoffs.

What will Harden do if Westbrook tries to singlehandedly win a game? Throughout his career, Russ has 10 postseason games in which he hoisted at least 30 shots. His Oklahoma City Thunder teams went 2-8 in those contests. If you drop the qualifier to 28 shots, you also drop the record to 2-12.

