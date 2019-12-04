Premier League Table Matchday 15: Wednesday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool thrashed Everton 5-2 at Anfield in the Merseyside derby to remain eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Leicester City remain in second place following a 2-0 win over bottom side Watford. Jamie Vardy netted his 14th Premier League goal of the season, while James Maddison added the second in stoppage time.

Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Spurs boss at former club Manchester United. Two goals from Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils all three points, and they moved above Spurs in the table.

Elsewhere, Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, Southampton saw off Norwich City at St Mary's Stadium and Wolverhampton Wanderers beat West Ham United 2-0.

Wednesday's Results

Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

Leicester City 2-0 Watford

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham

Southampton 2-1 Norwich

Wolves 2-0 West Ham

Liverpool 5-2 Everton

Premier League Top Scorers

Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 14

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 11

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 9

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 9

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 9

Raheem Sterling, Liverpool: 8

Teemu Pukki, Norwich: 8

Danny Ings, Southampton: 8

Harry Kane, Tottenham: 7

Wednesday Recap

Liverpool put five past Everton at Anfield to send the struggling Toffees into the bottom three of the Premier League and pile more pressure on manager Marco Silva:

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made changes to his side by bringing in Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, and both players were on target in an emphatic win.

Origi took just six minutes to open the scoring, rounding goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and slotting into an empty net. The Belgium international then teed up Shaqiri to make it 2-0 on 17 minutes.

Michael Keane swiftly pulled one back to make it 2-1, but Origi grabbed his second when he controlled a long ball forward from Dejan Lovren and lifted the ball over Pickford:

Another swift counter-attack was finished off by Mane just before half-time for his ninth Premier League goal of the season before Richarlison headed Bernardo's cross past Adrian in stoppage time.

Roberto Firmino teed up Georginio Wijnaldum for Liverpool's fifth in the 90th minute to keep the Reds unbeaten after 15 games and earn a club record:

Leicester climbed back over Manchester City in the table by inflicting a ninth league defeat of the season on managerless Watford.

Vardy fired the Tigers in front from the penalty spot after Jonny Evans was fouled by Adam Masina:

Leicester had to wait until deep into stoppage time to seal the win. Maddison broke clear and beat goalkeeper Ben Foster with 95 minutes on the clock.

The victory makes it seven straight Premier League wins for Brendan Rodgers' side and leaves the Hornets seven points from safety.

Meanwhile, Mourinho made his first return to former club Manchester United as Spurs manager and saw his side slip to their fifth Premier League defeat of the season.

Rashford curled a low shot past goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post after just six minutes in a dominant opening period from the Red Devils.

Gazzaniga also tipped a Rashford shot on to the crossbar as the England international caused the visitors all sorts of problems:

Dele Alli produced a moment of magic to get Spurs back in the game before half-time. The midfielder brilliantly controlled the ball after David De Gea had blocked Moussa Sissoko's shot, flicked it over his head and slotted home from close range:

Manchester United hit back after the break through Rashford again. The 22-year-old was awarded a penalty after a foul by Sissoko and sent Gazzaniga the wrong way from the spot to secure the win.