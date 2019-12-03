EPL Table: Tuesday's Week 15 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Just four Premier League teams were in action on Tuesday, with Manchester City cruising past Burnley and Crystal Palace surviving a close contest against Bournemouth.

Gabriel Jesus netted twice in City's win, handing the team a much-needed three points after the draw against Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace played the bulk of the contest with 10 men after Mamadou Sakho's early red card, but Jeffrey Schlupp came up big for the Eagles after 76 minutes.

Here are Tuesday's results:

Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-4 Manchester City

The latest Premier League standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Liverpool: 14, +20, 40

2. Manchester City: 15, +26, 32

3. Leicester: 14, +24, 32

4. Chelsea: 14, +8, 26

5. Crystal Palace: 15, -4, 21

6. Tottenham: 14, +3, 20

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14, +2, 20

8. Sheffield United: 14, +4, 19

9. Arsenal: 14, -1, 19

10. Manchester United: 14, +4, 18

11. Burnley: 15, -3, 18

12. Bournemouth: 15, -3, 16

13. West Ham: 14, -6, 16

14. Newcastle United: 14, -9, 16

15. Aston Villa: 14, -1, 15

16. Brighton: 14, -5, 15

17. Everton: 14, -8, 14

18. Southampton: 14, -17, 12

19. Norwich: 14, -15, 11

20. Watford: 14, -19, 8

Burnley never truly troubled the defending champions, who took control of the ball early and didn't let up. Two goals from Jesus on either side of the half-time break all but secured the three points, ensuring there wouldn't be a repeat performance of Saturday's draw at St James' Park.

The 22-year-old forward is quickly climbing the Premier League's scoring charts:

Summer signing Rodri got the third goal, and it was a screamer. The Spaniard blasted a great strike past Nick Pope after David Silva's initial effort was blocked.

Rodri had himself a great match, capped off by the goal:

Substitute Riyad Mahrez also scored for the visitors, who couldn't keep a clean sheet. Robbie Brady pulled one back for the hosts in the final minutes.

It was an altogether routine win for the champions, who had dropped points in their last two matches in the league entering Tuesday's contest.

At Selhurst Park, Sakho was sent off after just 19 minutes for a dangerous tackle. Per sports writer Richard Jolly, he did so in the first match broadcast on Amazon Prime, adding insult to injury:

Bournemouth dominated possession after the dismissal, but Crystal Palace got the decisive breakthrough in the second half, courtesy of Schlupp's goal. Incredibly, it came with the hosts' first shot that hit the target:

The Eagles moved into fifth place with the win, ahead of city rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who will face Manchester United on Wednesday.