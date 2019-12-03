Richarlison Signs Everton Contract Extension Amid Manchester United Rumours

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton forward Richarlison has signed a contract extension with the club until 2024, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

News of the extension came via the club's official Twitter account, with the Brazil international committing his future to the Goodison Park outfit:

In an accompanying statement, Richarlison said he's pleased with the way he's developed on Merseyside and also praised the influence of the club's under-fire manager Marco Silva:

"The supporters have a lot of affection for me and I try to give back all this affection as much as possible on the pitch. I go out and put my life on the line for them. I try to sweat blood and tears for this club. I intend to continue honouring the shirt and making the fans happy.

"... My development and progress is clear for everyone to see and Marco Silva has been part of that. He has my trust and the trust of the whole group. It's us on the pitch and we are looking to help him as much as possible because Marco Silva is an excellent person."

The 22-year-old posted the following on his own Twitter account after signing the extension:

There has been some speculation about the player's future. Silva confirmed before the player's contract had been signed that it's "not just Manchester United" that have shown an interest; Barcelona were mentioned as possible suitors earlier in the year.

Richarlison has enjoyed an impressive spell at Everton following his transfer in the summer of 2018.

While eyebrows were raised when a deal was agreed for Everton to sign him from Watford for a potential £50 million in 2018, the Selecao star has made major strides in his game.

Per Squawka Football, he has been a consistent goalscorer for the Toffees, with his most recent coming in the 2-1 loss to Leicester City on Sunday in the Premier League:

Richarlison has also shone on the international stage with six goals in 19 appearances for Brazil's senior team. He netted from the penalty spot in the country's 3-1 Copa America final success over Peru in the summer.

Everton supporters will hope the news gives their star forward and the team a much-needed boost ahead of the Merseyside derby with Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Toffees have endured a torrid start to the campaign, as they sit in 17th place in the Premier League table. By contrast, their local rivals have raced into an eight-point lead at the summit of the top-flight standings.