Addison Russell Reportedly Non-Tendered by Cubs; Becomes Free Agent

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2019

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Addison Russell's tenure with the Chicago Cubs is reportedly over.

On Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the National League Central team non-tendered the shortstop. As Patrick Mooney of The Athletic explained, that means the Cubs "cut ties" with him and will not extend a contract offer for the 2020 campaign.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

