Addison Russell Reportedly Non-Tendered by Cubs; Becomes Free Agent

Addison Russell Reportedly Non-Tendered by Cubs; Becomes Free AgentDecember 2, 2019
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
Addison Russell's tenure with the Chicago Cubs is reportedly over.
On Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the National League Central team non-tendered the shortstop. As Patrick Mooney of The Athletic explained, that means the Cubs "cut ties" with him and will not extend a contract offer for the 2020 campaign.
