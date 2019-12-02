Addison Russell Reportedly Non-Tendered by Cubs; Becomes Free Agent

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Addison Russell's tenure with the Chicago Cubs is reportedly over.

On Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the National League Central team non-tendered the shortstop. As Patrick Mooney of The Athletic explained, that means the Cubs "cut ties" with him and will not extend a contract offer for the 2020 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.