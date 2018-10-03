Addison Russell Suspended 40 Games for Violating MLB Domestic Violence Policy

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is facing a lengthy suspension that will carry into the 2019 season as a result of Major League Baseball's investigation into domestic abuse allegations.

Yahoo Sports MLB shared the announcement from commissioner Robert Manfred that Russell "accepted a 40-game suspension without pay for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

There will be no appeal, and the suspension dates back to Sept. 21.

Russell last appeared in a game for the Cubs on Sept. 19 and wasn't included on the postseason roster for Tuesday's National League Wild Card Game amid the investigation. MLB placed him on administrative leave during its investigation into the allegations from his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell.

Reidy-Russell detailed the extent of Russell's physical, emotional and verbal abuse in a post on her personal blog on Sept. 19. She also described a pattern of infidelity by Russell.

The shortstop denied the allegations through the MLB Players Association, saying, in part, "These allegations are completely false. I made that clear to Major League Baseball last year and reiterated it to the Cubs."

Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com noted Reidy-Russell alleged infidelity on an Instagram post last year, and one of her friends then alleged physical abuse in the comments. The league opened the investigation, but Reidy-Russell told Rogers she wasn't ready to speak to investigators at the time.

"Last year, when MLB contacted me, I wasn't ready," she said. "I didn't know what was the right thing to do. I didn't even believe in myself enough to think I should do that [cooperate]. I just left my husband and all this blew up."

She then explained why she spoke out about the alleged abuse and cooperated with league investigators this year.

"It wasn't sitting right with me," Reidy-Russell said. "I took it upon myself to do what I needed to do regardless what could happen financially. I know that I'm going to be OK. ... I shouldn't have to feel like I can't speak out to help someone else in order to protect someone that hurt me."



The Cubs' 2019 regular season schedule starts on March 28.