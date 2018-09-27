Report: Addison Russell's Administrative Leave Extended Through Sunday by MLB

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell will reportedly remain on administrative leave until the end of the regular season.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Major League Baseball has extended Russell's leave through Sunday as the league continues to investigate accusations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife.

Rosenthal noted every previous instance of a player being put on administrative leave has resulted in a suspension without an appeal.

Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, wrote a blog post on her website on Sept. 21 that included multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse inflicted on her by the Cubs shortstop:

"Emotional/verbal abuse started way before I even realized, eventually it started to be an everyday thing. Being blamed for just about anything that went wrong, name calling, intimidating me with personal force, manipulating me to think I was the problem, destroying my personal things, threatening me to 'send' me & our son home to my parents as if I was privileged to be living in our home."

MLB announced Russell had been placed on administrative leave on the same day, which can last up to seven days unless the league chooses to extend.

In a statement released by the MLB Players Association on Russell's behalf, he denied the allegations made against him:

Theo Epstein, Cubs president of baseball operations, told MLB.com's Carrie Muskat and Daniel Kramer the team knew MLB was still investigating Russell stemming from 2017 allegations made against him:

"We were aware the investigation had remained open. I'd been in touch from time to time with the league's investigative body to get updates and let them know we were fully cooperative to bring it to a conclusion. They assured us that it remained open, and they were doing everything they could. Surprised? Yes, certainly."