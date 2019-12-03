Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea will aim to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat on Wednesday when they welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the season under new manager Frank Lampard but consecutive defeats to Manchester City and West Ham United have checked their progress in recent weeks.

Aston Villa should not lack for belief in west London after securing a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out in the Premier League.

Date: Wednesday, 4 December

Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Chelsea 29-100, Draw 97-20, Aston Villa 9-1

Match Preview

Chelsea could have top goalscorer Tammy Abraham back for the visit of Aston Villa. The England international missed Saturday's defeat to West Ham United but is hoping to feature, according to Jack Rosser at the Evening Standard.

Abraham has netted 10 times for Chelsea in the Premier League in 2019-20 and was missed in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham. Olivier Giroud filled in for the 22-year-old but failed to impress, per Jacob Steinberg at the Guardian:

Abraham will be keen to face the Villans. The striker enjoyed a prolific season on loan at Villa Park in 2018-19 and helped the team secure promotion back to the top flight:

Lampard could also use Belgium international Michy Batshuayi in attack if Abraham does not make it, while he has also suggested he could use Christian Pulisic further forward, per Nizaar Kinsella at Goal.

Aston Villa arrive in good form after drawing with Manchester United and beating Newcastle United 2-0 in their last two league outings.

Captain Jack Grealish enhanced his reputation with an impressive display and a goal at Old Trafford on Sunday and will provide a threat from midfield:

The 24-year-old is looking forward to the trip to west London:

Manager Dean Smith said after the match that Grealish ran the game against Manchester United and is "getting better and better" as the season progresses, per Ashley Preece at Birmingham Live.

Chelsea have won only three of seven home league games this season and have been better away from Stamford Bridge, but the pressure will be on the Blues to secure a result against Villa and get back on track.