Dabo Swinney Says CFP Committee Doesn't Want Clemson in 2019 Playoff

No. 3 Clemson looks destined to make the College Football Playoff for the fifth straight season after defeating South Carolina 38-3 on Saturday to improve to 12-0.

After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney provided his thoughts on how he believes the College Football Playoff selection committee perceives his Tigers.

"Obviously, if we lose this game, they are going to kick us out," Swinney said, per ESPN's Chris Low. "They don't want us there anyway. We'd drop to 20 [had Clemson lost to South Carolina]. Georgia loses to this very same team, and it's, 'How do we keep Georgia in?'

"We win, against the team that beat [Georgia], and it's, 'How do we get Clemson out?' It's the dadgummest thing.'"

Clemson has won 27 straight games, including a 44-16 victory over No. 1 Alabama in last year's College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Tigers began their tenure in the 2019 CFP rankings at No. 5, perhaps in part because of a near loss to unranked North Carolina.

Swinney referenced that game—a 21-20 contest in which Clemson stopped a late two-point conversion attempt—in his remarks.

"It's been that way all year long. Some guy said the other day on the radio, 'Y'all are pre-North Carolina.' What season has [he] watched? It's like, 'You want me to agree with that?' We've dominated 11 out of 12 games. Dominated. We're not any different. There's no pre-North Carolina. We just had one close game where we stunk. We turned it over, gave up a big play, but we won. There's nobody that's been more consistent than us."

In his passionate statements, Swinney also said the ACC gets no respect.

"This team has gone 12-0. In 124 years of Clemson football, and that's the fourth time, ever—1981, 2015, 2018 and 2019. It's hard to do, and there's only three undefeated teams in America. So if it was easy to be undefeated, how come there's not more than three?

"There's some other weak leagues, as people say. How come they ain't undefeated?"

There isn't much for Swinney to be concerned about now, though. Barring a stunning upset by Virginia in the ACC Championship Game next Saturday, the Tigers will head for the CFP with a chance to win back-to-back national titles and their third in fourth years.