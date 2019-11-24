Andre Iguodala Rumors: Lakers, Clippers, Rockets Told Grizzlies Won't Buy out SF

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala hasn't played for the Memphis Grizzlies, but the team isn't going to let him leave for nothing.

Adrian Wojnarowski explained on ESPN's NBA Countdown that the Grizzlies are going to wait for a trade.

"The message that Memphis has been delivering to the entire league...'You are going to have to trade for him. We are not buying him out. He's not going to be on the free agent market,'" Wojnarowski said.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets were listed as interested teams but they will have to give up something to make a deal.

Iguodala spent the last six years with the Golden State Warriors but was traded this offseason as a salary dump, with Memphis also getting a first-round pick for Julian Washburn. He went from a team that reached the finals in each of the last five years to one that had just 33 wins last season.

Though the Grizzlies (5-10) actually have a better record than the Warriors (3-14) this season, it's clear he has no interest in playing for a rebuilding squad at this stage of his career.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in October the 35-year-old is a "virtual lock" to return to Golden State next year when he's eligible.

In the meantime, Iguodala would be a huge help for a contender thanks to his experience and contributions on both ends of the court. The one-time All-Star and Finals MVP would help solidify the rotation in any of the contenders listed, but Memphis also clearly realizes what could be a heavy demand.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in September the team had no interest in a buyout and the feeling hasn't changed.

Per Wojnarowski, Iguodala has a better chance of being moved after Dec. 15, when free agents who signed this year can be traded.