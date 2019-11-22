Joel Embiid Scores 21 as 76ers Hand DeMar DeRozan, Spurs 8th Straight Loss

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers held serve against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Friday thanks to a 115-104 victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Embiid dominated the paint for the Sixers with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 14 rebounds in just 28 minutes.

Philadelphia's efforts on the boards proved to be the difference, as the team out-rebounded the Spurs 51-32. The 76ers notably had 13 offensive rebounds to San Antonio's three.

Tobias Harris led all Philly scorers with 26 points, and Ben Simmons finished with a 10-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. The 76ers (10-5) have won three straight games.

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the Spurs (5-11), who have now lost eight straight for the first time in head coach Gregg Popovich's 23-plus-year tenure.

Notable Performances

Spurs G DeMar DeRozan: 29 points, 7 rebounds

Spurs F Rudy Gay: 22 points, 4 rebounds

Spurs F LaMarcus Aldridge: 17 points, 6 rebounds

76ers F Tobias Harris: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

76ers C Joel Embiid: 21 points, 14 rebounds



76ers PG Ben Simmons: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

What's Next?

The Spurs will finish a four-game Eastern Conference road trip against the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

The 76ers will end their three-game homestand against the Miami Heat on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.