Lions vs. Redskins Secondary Tickets at FedEx Field Listed as Low as $5

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 22, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, FedEx Field is seen in this general view during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md. There were more than 20,000 empty seats for the Redskins’ last home game, and when many of them have been filled this season, it’s with fans of the visiting team. It could be even emptier Sunday when the 1-9 Redskins host the 3-6-1 Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Football fans can watch the Washington Redskins host the Detroit Lions for the same cost as Kentucky Fried Chicken's $5 Fill-Up (plus fees) Sunday.

Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today pointed out the news upon reviewing prices on Gametime's website. A standing-room only ticket in the upper deck is worth $5 before fees, and fans can even get seats for as cheap as $8.

The pricing isn't a surprise given the state of both teams, namely the 1-9 Skins. Washington's only win was against the 2-8 Miami Dolphins, and opponents have outscored the Skins 86-35 in four losses since.

The 3-6-1 Lions are without starting quarterback Matt Stafford, who's week-to-week with a back injury. Detroit has been competitive for much of the season and gave the first-place Dallas Cowboys a fight in a 35-27 loss on Sunday, but its season is all but over.

The Skins are third-last in home attendance percentage, per ESPN, after finishing last the year before. Opposing fans have taken up many FedEx Field seats, which was the case during the New England Patriots' 33-7 win over Washington on Oct. 6, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Kickoff on Sunday is at 1 p.m. ET. Washington has two more home games after the Lions contest, with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants coming to town in December.

