Lions vs. Redskins Secondary Tickets at FedEx Field Listed as Low as $5

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Football fans can watch the Washington Redskins host the Detroit Lions for the same cost as Kentucky Fried Chicken's $5 Fill-Up (plus fees) Sunday.

Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today pointed out the news upon reviewing prices on Gametime's website. A standing-room only ticket in the upper deck is worth $5 before fees, and fans can even get seats for as cheap as $8.

The pricing isn't a surprise given the state of both teams, namely the 1-9 Skins. Washington's only win was against the 2-8 Miami Dolphins, and opponents have outscored the Skins 86-35 in four losses since.

The 3-6-1 Lions are without starting quarterback Matt Stafford, who's week-to-week with a back injury. Detroit has been competitive for much of the season and gave the first-place Dallas Cowboys a fight in a 35-27 loss on Sunday, but its season is all but over.

The Skins are third-last in home attendance percentage, per ESPN, after finishing last the year before. Opposing fans have taken up many FedEx Field seats, which was the case during the New England Patriots' 33-7 win over Washington on Oct. 6, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Kickoff on Sunday is at 1 p.m. ET. Washington has two more home games after the Lions contest, with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants coming to town in December.