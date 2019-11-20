Steve Kerr After Warriors' Blowout Loss vs Mavericks: 'Flush It Down the Toilet'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will not be watching film on his team's 142-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

"Flush it down the toilet," he said Wednesday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "We're not going to watch film on this. Move on to Utah on Friday."

Golden State fans would surely like to flush the entire 2019-20 season down the toilet.

The Warriors are 3-13 and don't resemble anything close to the outfit that won the last five Western Conference titles and took home three championships during that span. The team's leading scorer Wednesday was Eric Paschall, who Golden State took a flier on in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft after he played collegiately at Villanova.

Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. DeMarcus Cousins joined the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Klay Thompson is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Those were known obstacles coming into the campaign, but Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and offseason addition D'Angelo Russell are all sidelined with injuries, as well.

Dreams of competing for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference and then getting Thompson back alongside that trio by the spring are essentially gone less than a full month into the season. Instead, all eyes are on a future that could include a favorable draft pick and, ideally, healthy versions of Curry, Thompson and Green.

A clean bill of health would help the Warriors improve. Kerr made it clear watching film from Wednesday's blowout, during which Luka Doncic notched a triple-double of 35 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in only 26 minutes—would not.